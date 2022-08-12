Sophie Manning celebrates end of cancer treatment with training camp day full of fun

It was through those conversations that the Mannings found an appreciated source of emotional support and heard about treatment options the family would perhaps want to consider. The Hogfarmers support did not stop that summer. They sent encouraging videos, continued to have calls and helped get the family to a Washington preseason game last August.

A year on, as Sophie has neared the end of her treatment, it only made sense that the Hogfarmers would be there again to set up an experience the Mannings would remember forever -- a training camp day dedicated to Sophie.

"Being with the foundation, you read so many very sad stories and you want to come out here and celebrate when you have someone, especially a child, who is beating this disease that's taken down a lot of people," Hogfarmer Keith said. "To see this victory, we had to be out here today."

To kick off Monday's celebration, Sophie was greeted by dozens of people holding up signs that spelled out, "Sophie Strong" and met players as they came out to practice.