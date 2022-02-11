Thomas Davis has high hopes for Commanders in 2022

For the Panthers, who hired Rivera to his first head coaching position in 2011, that nucleus was their defense. In the high point of his tenure, which included three division championships and a Super Bowl appearance, the unit finished with Top 10 marks in terms of yards allowed for four straight seasons. During the Super Bowl season, which included a 15-1 record, the defense was sixth in points and yards on top of pacing the league in takeaways.

Davis sees a similarity when it comes to the Commanders' defense. It was a stark turnaround for the unit in 2021, when it finished 22nd, but Davis pointed out that several key pieces are still on the team like Montez Sweat, Kendall Fuller and Jonathan Allen.

"They have guys in place to really get the job done," Davis said. "I don't think they lived up to the billing this year, but I definitely know they have the guys in the locker room."

Davis also brought up Chase Young, who is still recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 10. He said getting Young back "is gonna propel this defense even more," and while there is no set date on when Young will return in 2022, he hopes to be back for the season opener.