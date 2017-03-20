Top Remaining Options In Free Agency

As NFL teams continue to evaluate potential veteran additions in free agency, Redskins.com's Stephen Czarda looks at some of the big names still available to sign.
While the majority of free agent signings have already been completed, there are still quite a few quality veterans looking for new home during the 2017 season.
The Redskins signed three of NFL.com's top 101 free agents, bringing in wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. (No. 9), safety D.J. Swearinger (No. 80) and defensive lineman Terrell McClain (No. 93).
Additionally, tight end Vernon Davis (No. 88) was signed to a multi-year extension.
Before diving into the NFL Draft headfirst, Washington could still sign one or a few best free agents remaining. Below are the remaining free agents still available along with their Top 101 ranking:
Running back Adrian Peterson (No. 8)
With the signing of Latavius Murray last week, the Minnesota Vikings confirmed that they're going in a different direction from Peterson after 10 seasons.
Peterson has been the NFL's most productive running back over the last decade, rushing for nearly 11,500 yards with 97 touchdowns.
But the Oklahoma product has appeared in just 20 games over the last three seasons and is turning 32 years old on Tuesday.
Defensive Tackle Johnathan Hankins (No. 11)
While Brandon Williams was quick to re-sign with the Baltimore Ravens and Dontari Poe opted to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, Hankins remains unsigned. It was reported last week that the 24-year-old is looking for a big contract, which seems like the culprit for his current status.
In four seasons, the Ohio State product has amassed 140 tackles with 10 sacks, four passes defensed and three fumbles forced.
Safety T.J. McDonald (No. 18)
McDonald could be looking for a new home after starting all 53 of his appearances for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams over the last four years.
McDonald recorded a 100-tackle season in 2014. During the 2016 season, the 26-year-old collected 64 tackles along with six passes defensed and two interceptions.
Inside Linebacker Zach Brown (No. 20)
A second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft for the Tennessee Titans, Brown found success in his lone season with the Buffalo Bills.
Brown smashed his career high in tackles (149) along with recording four sacks, four passes defensed and two fumbles forced.
He was named to the 2016 Pro Bowl.
Quarterback Jay Cutler (No. 35)The Chicago Bears released Cutler earlier this month after eight seasons as the team's starting quarterback.
A first-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Cutler has thrown for more than 32,000 yards with 208 touchdown passes to 146 interceptions.
Cutler has a career record of 68-71, though, and has not played a full 16-game schedule since the 2009 season.
Wide Receiver Michael Floyd (No. 37)Floyd is currently the No. 1 rated wide receiver left in free agency despite recording less than 500 receiving yards during a 2016 season split between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.
The Notre Dame product recorded a 1,000-yard campaign in just his second NFL season, but hasn't reached the mark since then.
In five seasons, Floyd has recorded 246 receptions for 3,781 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Running Back Jamaal Charles (No. 42)
A four-time Pro Bowler for the Kansas City Chiefs, Charles is both one of the most explosive running backs in the league and someone who has struggled to stay healthy.
In his last five complete seasons, Charles has rushed for at least 1,000 yards and five touchdowns. But his 2011, 2015 and 2016 seasons were all cut short by injuries, appearing in a combined 10 games in those years.
Defensive End Jared Odrick (No. 50)
A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Odrick has tallied 170 tackles along with 23 sacks, 15 passes defensed and five fumbles forced.
In six games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, the 29-year-old collected 12 tackles with a sack and a forced fumble.
The rest of the remaining Top 101 available:
- Running Back LaGarrette Blunt (No. 56)
- Defensive End Mario Williams (No. 57)
- Defensive End Dwight Freeney (No. 60)
- Safety Bradley McDougald (No. 63)
- Center Nick Mangold (No. 66)
- Tackle Ryan Clady (No. 75)
- Quarterback Colin Kaepernick (No. 76)
- Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (No. 79)
- Linebacker Erik Walden (No. 84)
- Quarterback Geno Smith (No. 86)
- Running Back Christine Michael (No. 89)
- Running Back DeAngelo Williams (No. 90)
- Defensive End Devin Taylor (No. 91)
- Defensive Back Nickell Robey-Coleman (No. 94)
- Defensive End Chris Long (No. 97)
- Safety Jarius Byrd (No. 98)