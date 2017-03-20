Top Remaining Options In Free Agency

In four seasons, the Ohio State product has amassed 140 tackles with 10 sacks, four passes defensed and three fumbles forced.

Safety T.J. McDonald (No. 18)

McDonald could be looking for a new home after starting all 53 of his appearances for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams over the last four years.

McDonald recorded a 100-tackle season in 2014. During the 2016 season, the 26-year-old collected 64 tackles along with six passes defensed and two interceptions.

Inside Linebacker Zach Brown (No. 20)

A second-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft for the Tennessee Titans, Brown found success in his lone season with the Buffalo Bills.

Brown smashed his career high in tackles (149) along with recording four sacks, four passes defensed and two fumbles forced.

He was named to the 2016 Pro Bowl.

Quarterback Jay Cutler (No. 35)The Chicago Bears released Cutler earlier this month after eight seasons as the team's starting quarterback.

A first-round pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, Cutler has thrown for more than 32,000 yards with 208 touchdown passes to 146 interceptions.

Cutler has a career record of 68-71, though, and has not played a full 16-game schedule since the 2009 season.