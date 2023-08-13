Training camp notebook, Day 14 | Commanders prepare for joint practices with Baltimore

-- Kazmeir Allen was the only Commanders player to return kicks on Friday, amassing four total returns for 65 yards, including a 14-yard punt return. Rivera had a word for how Allen played against the Browns: "Interesting."

"He's a young, dynamic guy that's got some explosion to him. He's got a lot to learn...because he kind of bounced around positions at UCLA, but the one thing that did stand out is he is explosive. But as I said, he's got a long way to go. He's a guy that's gonna take some time, but we do like him. We do find him interesting and intriguing."

-- A lot of attention has been placed on the offensive line, and Rivera thought the starting group got more comfortable as the game against the Browns wore on. There were some things that needed to be corrected in the first two drives of the game. Some of the individual techniques, such as getting vertical in their pass protection sets, needed to improve, but Rivera described them as "detail things" that will be fixed as the group works together throughout the preseason. On the third drive, Rivera was more impressed with how they operated on the 10-play scoring series.