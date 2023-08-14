Training camp notebook, Day 15 | Montez Sweat has 'great explosion, play speed and quickness'

-- Rivera expects his players to be competitive over the next two practices with the Ravens. He doesn't want things to get chippy, though. Instead, he's looking forward to them getting the most work they possibly can while working against another team.

"I was very direct about that, and I'm going to be direct in the next couple meetings that we have leading right up to practice," Rivera said. "We don't want to go around and bull----. We want to get around, we want to learn, we want to grow, we want to be able to work our offense and defense and special teams against a good football team, a very well-coached football team that's pretty much been one of the standards for probably the last 14 years since John Harbaugh arrived on the scene."