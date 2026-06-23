Transcripts | HC Dan Quinn, 06/09

Opening Statement:

"Alright, what's up everybody? The practice for this week will be our number seven, eight, and nine of our OTAs, and it'll be our last week of these prior to our minicamp. And so, what I've seen through the first six, obviously two new systems. So, the urgency, the communication, the details, I've been pleased with that. This time of year is more geared and leans more towards the passing game on both sides. But, to see the intent, the skill work that goes into it, I've certainly been pleased with that. And now you put guys into different spots, see how they respond and we're off to a good start. So what I'm looking forward to seeing this week is some more guys elevating our skills and our game – all of that leading into next week."

On adding to the offense:

"Yeah, I think the thing that stands out the most to me offensively and certainly at the skill spots – running back and tight end and receiver just the competitiveness in the group. Sometimes you see a number of different guys into a space seeing where they can go. We've been rolling people through into different spots. I think the strength of all of those groups is just the competitiveness that will kind of rise the whole program up."

*On what is needed to elevate the offense: *"I would say there's a lot of unknowns still of what we are. The run game and the run actions that come off of it. And I would say probably the biggest thing that you and everybody else will see differently is maybe some first and second down. You know, third and fourth down I think there's concepts that carry over from not just our offense from the last two years to this year, but around the league. But I do think you'll see some differences in the first, second down and run game, specifically in the run game."

On the defensive backs:

"Yeah, I liked the balance of what I've seen with [CB] Amik [Robertson Jr.] and [CB] Mikey [Mike Sainristil] outside. Both of them have similar games in some ways in terms of the competitiveness, the on-the-ball playing, they've got football smarts. And then in the back end with the addition of [S] Nick [Cross] along with [S] Quan [Martin], [S] Will [Harris], we're rolling those guys a lot as three safeties as the groups go. So, I think you'll hear it from the defense too. I think you'll hear them and I'm hearing that type of communication, you know, from both [spots], meaning the linebackers and the safeties."

On 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk wearing a Commanders hat and posting about the Commanders:

"Yeah, not for my understanding or do I have a comment about that. You had to take a shot, I understand. Yeah, very fair [question]."

On what Cross adds to the back end:

"Well some of it you won't see yet. But there is a really physical style of box, style of play to him. He's got more speed maybe than even I thought, you know, playing in the deep part of the fields. And so, by the week, like our first week we played almost all middle field coverages where we were featuring guys high and low the last week. It's been more of the two-high spaces. So, we're also experimenting and learning what each of the guys can do. But I think, I feel the speed, the quickness of somebody that's got that kind of size."

*On getting an assessment during OTAs looking toward minicamp: *"Not a lot. And the reason why, you know, through the years they've changed where way back it was earlier, you had more than one practice a day. What it does allow us to do and for the players and some for the new coaches is our vibe of what a practice week would look like. So, this is what we'll install in the morning. We'll have a walkthrough after lunch, go to practice, come back and review it. I want the coaches to feel that battle rhythm. I want the players to get into that. As far as the on-field portion, it'll be almost like we just had three more practices, but there is value in putting things in. Like this week is three different installs. We'll call it like seven, eight, nine, and then we will pull from one, two, and three what we'd like to see in four, five, six, and seven, eight, nine for the mini camp. So, what do we want to see a little bit more of? What could we say we didn't hit quite enough on and then now you want to feature that again. And the other thing in the minicamp, I like to feature as many of the players that haven't got a lot of reps to see if we can get them a lot more and a little bit of pressure test to see where they're at. And so not all the reps as you're going through practices are equal. So, in the minicamp that gives you a time to elevate some more people."

On LB Frankie Luvu becoming more of a leader with the absence of LB Bobby Wagner:

"Yeah, and Frankie and Bobby both led in their own unique ways. You know, playing together for the last two years. Frankie's somebody we all respect so much just by like the passion and the love for the game. What we've seen probably more is his communication and ability, play calling of things that kind of were naturally deferred to Wags. And so, kind of being pushed into those spaces, it's allowed for him to talk and communicate at a higher level. And he certainly answered that."

On team leaders he's leaning on:

"Yeah, and I think at the three different locations, what does that look like and who are they? And as this team chemistry, you know, continues to grow, the voices I'm hearing certainly as Frankie is, is one I'm certainly feeling all of Mikey's intent. He's been one of the hardest workers we've had through this offseason. You know, I can imagine many a days here seeing he and [DT Javon] JK [Kinlaw] here early in the mornings going through their process. So those are just a few that I feel like have elevated leading work, all of it, just to take it to a new space, but it's not something that you just hand out. It is something that needs to be garnered more over time. We knew there was certainly going to be a void with Wags, like, 'Yeah, no shit DQ, yeah right?' But that part, like he's one of the most incredible leaders I've been around. But also it now allows some space to see what could take place, what could happen, who could elevate. And so, I like being aware of that and watching and seeing. The rookies aren't there yet. That's not their space. They haven't gone into that would take some more time. Even as good as [QB] Jayden [Daniels] started, it's more, 'Is he going to have a good minicamp? Okay, let's wait for training camp and then you go into that spot.' So, there's been a number that have stepped up so far, but I would say it's not one singular voice today."

*On similarities between Wagner LB Sonny Styles: *"I think like with the two of them and a lot of great players, like how much they love football and it goes into like this dedication to find an edge, to stay early, to go late, like knowing their sacrifices that other people won't make in the dark hours. And Wags lived that, you know, and Sonny has those same traits of how much he loves it and wants to put in the time and the effort to do that. And so that's one trait that I see as a commonality between those two. And all great players, you're like, man, they love it and then they're going to like do whatever it takes to get themself ready to go."

On what he's seen from the rookies working with veterans:

"I think just in general, like I'm seeing what we'd like and there's times when it's man, absolutely go let it rip. Like trust yourself, you know, it's a new system but they're all new working in it at the same time. So, there's certain advantages for this year's rookie class, much like the '24 class, the veterans aren't miles ahead in terms of a scheme, so having all them work some together, like that's a big deal."

On how the GoPro's got added to practice:

"Yeah, so the GoPro's came from [Offensive Coordinator] David [Blough] and it definitely gives insight. There's also volume on that. And so, hearing that microphone of what it could sound like in a huddle, what does the check look like? So, there's definitely advantages. It's not as effective for throwers like deeper down the field, so we're still exploring with it. But it gives another perspective in how to hear things. And so, as a coach, especially when you're on the sideline, hearing that type of communication back and forth, if it was just the video, that'd be good but adding the sound with it, with the mic, I think that's another layer to it. So, we'll continue to work with it now and through the next week and then we can decide what days, how do we want to work it? But I'm encouraged by it so far. When I first saw it, I didn't know how I'd feel like it's going to make me seasick, you know, like up and down and all over the place. And I think some positions it might be that if you're a safety and you're looking around all the time, but at that position specifically, I think there's advantages to doing it."

On learning from what he's watched on the GoPro's:

"Well, it certainly gives you like your first read like of where somebody is looking. Now as a coach, alright, we see a stripe on their helmet, where are they going? How quickly they get off something. So those are like the first thing. But again, I do like the mic'd up part of that. I've done that before with players into practice. This is another side of that. Who is communicating? How are they communicating it? It's more effective in the passing game on like shorter and intermediate routes it feels like from a camera. So, let's see where we can take it. But there's definitely some value to it."

On veterans getting days off and on his overall philosophy there with a younger team this year:

"We spend a lot of time on that and fortunately the NFL also helps on like some of the player health and safety things of like ramp ups and what does that look like. But there'll be less, you know, for sure just based on injury history and age. But what I do fully expect is it to be our most competitive camp that we've had, you know, in going into year three. And so those are good. That's when you're kind of pushing everybody to see where we can get to. So, I'll be excited for that time. I'm not thinking there yet, but there is an element of like, there's going to be some battles that you guys are going to be covering that it's not going to be decided after one day and there's going to be times, you know, like we're going to work our way all the way through it."