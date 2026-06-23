Transcripts | QB Jayden Daniels, 06/17

On what spring training has meant to him:

"It's been fun just to build this foundation within the new offense, within the guys. It's been fun coming out here and competing at practice and just getting to learn every day and get better."

On how comfortable he is at this point:

"I still got a long way to go. I mean, we only just installed how many of our practices? I know we got a lot more to go, but [we] just built the foundation man. You just continue to build off of it."

On what his offseason will be based on:

"Same thing I always been doing. Always been. It doesn't change even though I'm just away from the facility. But still studying, still communication, watching film, that don't change."

On what goes into building a foundation:

"I think just learning the new offense, terminology. What, why we're attacking this play, what we want to do in this play and things like that."

On getting back into rhythm with WR Dyami Brown:

"No, I think so. I mean that's somebody that I'm very close with on and off the field. So, from there we kind of just get back in the rhythm. He's grown; I've grown. So, now he's seen me [in] year one. Now we're in year three. So, we kind of just build off of what we left off at and then, you know, try to continue to get better."

On using last year's challenges as motivation:

"I'm done talking about last year. Last year is last year. Moving on to this season and whatever happened last year is what happened last year. Can't do anything for me but just continue to get it better."

On his goal for this year:

"Win football games."

On how his relationship with Offensive Coordinator David Blough has helped him adjust to the new offensive scheme:

"It helped out a lot, man. Just that relationship we have that we built since I've been here at first and we've both grown a lot over these years. And now he kind of knows me, knows how I work, knows what buttons to push, how to push me, what I can handle, what I need to get to grow at and things like that. So, it's been fun."

On his relationship to Quarterbacks Coach D.J. Williams prior to his role with Washington:

"Oh, D.J. No, I mean, I've, I haven't, that was my first time when D.J. got here it was my first time meeting him. Obviously, I heard about him through [Former Washington QB/Senior Advisor to the General Manager] Doug [Williams], but haven't really formally met him and it's been, it's been cool man. He's been pushing me. We've been having conversations. Not even just about football, but about life and stuff like that. So, it's been fun."

On how having time under center has helped him:

"I mean, man, it's just giving different variations and variety, you know, different formations, run, play-action either that's in the gun, you know, wide zone, inside zone, mid zone, things like that. So, man, I would just open up a lot more things that we have to go out there and give and then from there, you know, we just keep learning, keep building from there and get better in training camp when time comes."

*On what having a tight end friendly offense means for him: *"Get the ball, get them the ball and let them do their thing. I mean, as a quarterback, kind of like a point guard, you got to make sure everybody's going the right way and then when it's time, get your playmakers the ball and let them go out there and do what they do."

On playing with TE Chig Okonkwo:

"Chig's been fun, man. His personality shows a lot. It's pretty awesome. He's a very good locker room guy. And then out there on the field, man, you can see him with his speed and everything. Give him the ball and space, man, he can make a lot happen."

*On growing as a leader for the team: *"I think it just comes with maturity and what I've built, like the calluses I have from my rookie or my second year. And just go out there and be intentional with everything I do."

*On the "calluses" he mentioned from previous years: *"I mean experience within the games, experience of what I've seen, how I want to route run and things like that. And kind of just like I said, being intentional with everything that we got going on."

On the growth of the receivers:

"Man, it's been awesome. We've all grown over this off season. So, it'll be fun to see everybody go, come back when now we're more comfortable. We're going to know the installs, know how we want to attack each play. It'll be fun to see what we could do in training camp."

*On his biggest focus between now and training camp: *"Get better."

*On his view of the receivers work so far: *"I mean, everybody's willing to work. They're very intentional with what they do. It's a lot asked on them with different formations, maybe a motion to shift, things like that, different splits. So, everybody's been there willing to work, willing to learn, and that's kind of what I've seen from everybody."

*On this group compared to the 2024 season with Brown coming back: *"I think every room is different. I know we have [WR] Terry [McLaurin] and Brown and [WR] Luke [McCaffrey] was in that room and some others. We got a lot of new guys, but I don't really try to compare or contrast a lot of different things, man. This 2026 years in this room is going to be a 2026 year room."

*On his Kobe Bryant custom cleats: *"Oh, man, it's awesome man. It's awesome, obviously my favorite athlete of all time, and what he meant not only to my life but Southern California, where I'm from. And obviously I'm a huge fan of the Lakers, so it means a lot, man. Just go out there and see the work that he put in and hopefully one day, you know, I could resemble that in some way. I know I can't be Kobe Bryant, but I can be Jayden Daniels,"