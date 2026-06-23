Transcripts | HC Dan Quinn, 06/16

Opening Statement:

"Alright, what's up everybody? Welcome to minicamp. Give you a little background just like the team, we've thrown nine really good practices. Two new systems, both offensively, defensively and what you'll see today at practice about halfway through after individual we'll even split some of the reps in the field into two. Some of the players who've got the most reps will get some of the least in this camp. Some of the ones who've had some of the least will actually get the most. And really the purpose behind that is to test where we're at. The whole depth. Top to bottom. And if we want to throw the very best camp, in you know, 39 days or whatever from now then having that depth is a big piece of that. So, I wanted you guys to be aware of that, how we'll feature it but we're really pumped to get rolling with everybody. I love the urgency, the energy that the team has thrown throughout the offseason program. So, we're going through a good camp as well. So, all that said, glad to get rocking with you guys today."

On what will be different for QB Jayden Daniels moving forward:

"I think just his ability to quickly process it. And so, a new system, I think that's the space that you're going to see differently. In and out of plays, working from under center. So, there was new parts of the game that are now him outside the pocket on some spaces. That's the – I wouldn't say it's growth, but maybe some things that we haven't featured with him as much that we will now. And I thought he did a really good job of like owning and being in command at a very quick level already."

*On how last season impacted Daniels: *"Yeah, I think it's harder to tell some of those lessons, but for sure we talked a lot about them and which parts of last year do we want to kick in the ass and get rid of and which parts do you want to bring those lessons to move forward? Not just for '26 but for moving forward. And in practice you don't get to demonstrate some of that, but for sure, that's a big piece that we've talked and I'm certain we'll get to express those. Some of it may not be until the game to really establish that, but he's definitely aware and I feel that in every way."

On how minicamp will be different than training camp systematically:

"The difference for minicamp will be I'm really pushing some of the guys who haven't got a lot right now to see where they're at. All of us know it's not a question of if, but when you know you're going to need this type of depth. So, I really want to shine a light on it to see how competitive the group can get leading into training camp so we can absolutely push one another at a higher spot. And exercises like this over the next three days kind of reinforces that to say, 'man, like this is the standard, this is the execution we're expecting.' And it'll provide, I think we have a lot of competition in a lot of spots. So, moments like this are important for the assistants also to say, 'This is what I see, this is where we go.' And then as you got into the season, be able to tell [Defensive Coordinator] Daronte [Jones] or [Offensive Coordinator] David [Blough], this is exactly where I think he can go."

On cutting days from minicamp last year:

"No, we've done them all. Yeah, they should not be asking you, 'Are we going to get a bone or that?' [Laughs] Like nope. Yep, we'll be here. You might have had them off [laugh]. Was that from a player, right? [Laughs]"

On Daniels processing and adapting to different systems and styles:

"System-wise it's different. So, I would say like his mental quickness is so elite. I would say in this system there'll be less, there's more chances for him to put onto a different play. So, some recognition from a defense, what's their disguise look like? How do you go into those spaces? I don't know if that's processing but as much like pre-snap recognition and getting in the play that we'd like to be in into that space, then allow some of his athletic ability or processing for a certain play to take over. So, it's different but I would say it's not all processing. Some of it's like, you know, pre-snap indicators, what could he do to put it into a better play and that's a process to go through as well and he's done a really good job of that."

*On the advantage of offseason work for quarterbacks: *"Yeah, I think it forces the other players to elevate quickly too. You know, knowing that like he's really on his game. So, when we check a play, we work different cadences, different personnel groups, like they better have their space in order because they can count on he and [QB] Marcus [Mariota], you know, in that same space. So having the two of them really pushing tempos and pushing people into that spot, it's absolutely like a hidden advantage for us. The players this time of year is like so important for their skill work. How can they develop a certain part of an option route, a certain part of something. So that piece is a big part of their springs to elevate what part of their game they want to work heading into camp. It's like this giant ramp up in a way to gear towards a month from now."

On what he saw in Blough that made him confident in his ability to be a coordinator:

"Yeah, I think system-wise he had a real vision, you know, for what that would look like with Jayden and his teammates and from an offense and how we could best feature him. So that's where it started. I think he was always somebody we knew would develop into this role as a play caller. He came in as a coach kind of ahead of the curve, so he had a bigger vision, and a perspective maybe that, you know, like a coach just coming out of school or something in that space wouldn't. So, we've been excited. And then as we get into camp, there'll be a few more call it 'periods' where it's not just scripted and that's not just for David or Daronte, but it's like a waterfall effect that makes everybody better. How do you sub? How do you go through the process? Coaches are to the side. And so, we'll have a good bit of that as well once we open up training camp."

On what he notices from the new offensive and defensive schemes:

"Yeah, I think the offensive side, I'll start there first. Their ability to get in and out of plays quickly, I think that's one. What disguise looks like. How can they change a play and get into the next one to give us the best advantage on a particular play. I would say recognition and knowing there's a couple of plays that they could have as their menu. They might have three different plays in their pocket going to the line of scrimmage and so the ability to get in and out of those takes a lot of discipline. That's been one thing that I've been pleased with. I'd say they're ahead of the curve on that. Defensively, I would say I like the disguises that I see, you know, from the back seven in this type of format. Like it's much different to evaluate the offensive line and defensive line, you know, it's not the same game without their pads. So, disguising the movements on the defense, I think that's something that I've been impressed by. The communication from linebackers and safety is back and forth. Those would be two things that jump out to me so far."

On evaluating players that are still available to sign like the team did last season with OLB Von Miller:

"Yeah, we were glad we signed Von. He brought a lot to our team. The knowledge, the intensity. We'd been visiting with him through the spring and had chances to visit with him. So, that was more ongoing, you know, than just that time. When it comes time for what do they add? The value they bring to the team. What does that look like? How would they feature in a role? So, it's not surprising for a team going through different stages to say, 'Okay, they've gone through a spring. Where are they?' And even into training camp, sometimes where that could change for a certain veteran who can bring a certain specific skillset to a team. Finding that right fit is a big piece of it."

On minicamp being the time to evaluate different positions and see who's a good fit for the team: *"It's probably a step even further back than that. [At] my first base, I want to see, where are they? Alignment, assignment. And so, for the players who don't get the most reps, like, 'Man, if I only got more, if I only got more.' Here's your chance. How are you going to respond to it? What does that look like? So, during this time, it's not so competitive that you put yourself at like, 'Okay, here it is.' The camp's a much better view and lens for that. You're going to see today where the defensive players won't make a play on the football that's in the air. So those are more guided, but it does give you an insight into where you're at, who's really hitting the marks, who's behind. It does give you a better assessment from the roster in whole. And if we can nail that, I think that adds to a more competitive environment for camp."*

*On competition and on which positions he's looking out for especially: *"Yeah, I would say, I feel like there's a lot of people at running back, so I'm looking forward to seeing those guys there at corner. There are some players I wanted to see. Certainly, a quarterback [going] into this one with [QB] Sam [Hartman] and [QB] Athan [Kaliakmanis] are going to get a lot of reps in this camp. I like having feet to the fire so to speak for on some of these guys. They're ready for their chance to prove that they put in the work too. So, I think it's kind of like a win-win to make sure where are we, what do we need to, you know, hit on some more."

*On LB Sonny Styles: *"Yeah, I'd say he has hit all the marks that you can hit at this time of year. The knowledge, the intensity to go for it. What we haven't seen and we will, like the blitz ability and you know, making plays on the ball with the speed and length, but man, are we pumped with him. I couldn't think of a better person than Kenny [Linebackers Coach Ken Norton Jr.] to help develop him, not missing one step of his development. So, he has absolutely nailed all the markers up to now and we'll kind of continue that as we get into training camp, but he's off to a hell of a start."

On which wide receivers other than WR Terry McLaurin has impressed him during practices:

"A number of them have. I would say on the outside, [WR] Van Jefferson has been somebody that's really caught my eye. Having [WR] Dyami [Brown] back has been excellent as well. I hit him up after practice the other day. There's just a good intensity about him, a good mindset of where he is at. And so, he's somebody that I've been super impressed with. Just off the bat, it's good to see [WR Jayline] Lane and [WR Luke] McCaffrey making their jumps in. Those are a few that that jump to mind. But having Dyami back full of speed, and having Van here, he's an excellent route runner going into it. And then inside the slot, those would be the two that jump out."

*On evaluating kickers now and into training camp: *"Just like you would think, each time we go, we get about six or seven at a time and same scenario, same day. So, we don't have one kick one day and one kick the next. We wanted all the spaces to be similar. So, if you had a rack of six or seven kicks at 30 yards, 37, 45, 50 yards and we do that on a continual basis, it kind of gives you a good sense for where you're at. Obviously, there's nothing like getting into the preseason and getting going, but these two guys have really put in good work. It'll take a while like at some other positions, that's no different. But we're pleased with the work that those two are putting in together."

* On what he looks for on the defensive side: *"The first part I want to see is this team communicating at the line of scrimmage, before the snap, after the snap, to see if we're into the right spaces. There are some things you can do. This time of year is a good time to work zone defense where you can break on the ball where you're not grabbing and you know the league in terms of contact, but it is a fine time to put in some of that and put in our disguises. So, Daronte has been an excellent teacher. From the first step to the next step and making sure if we have to go back, we do that. I think what you'll feel from the team is really good communication. On the defensive side, I love the versatility. We have big guys, edge rushers, more speed at a lot of spots, so we won't feature that in this camp, but when I watch them in individual and I watch some of the speed to go, it's a big deal. And then we'll also feature a good bit of special teams during this camp. [Special Teams Coordinator] Larry [Izzo] in my opinion at the very top of that list, but what other alterations in return covering kicks? [P] Tress [Way] does an excellent job directional punting, so I've been really pleased with the urgency and the energy overall with the team, but it kind of filters through all the phases."

*On if Blough ever called plays in practice in the past: *"It was through conversation, much like we all did with the hallway questions, game management, different plays and then during practices there were definitely times where as a developmental he would call some, we had [Former Washington Defensive Pass Game Coordinator] Jason Simmons calling some, so I would have them call some plays in practice and do that during training camp or at the end of a practice. So that was part of his development as we were going, you know, on his way up where if he was simulating like two minutes. He would've been okay in this instance, Philly's offense and calling our plays in their system. I have tried to do that through the years of developing the coaches and he was one that was very in tune with that."

On the kind of communicator that Styles is:

"He's very in control. That's what I say, like sometimes you can get too excited, especially when you're first learning a system. But I just felt like he has a demeanor that is very much in control, similar to Jayden in that way where, you know, above the surface he just has a good demeanor. You have to really know it to have that where you're not sped up so you can tell he's put the work in to dig in to get into that spot. I think what you'll find with him is he's thoughtful but when it's time to turn it on, he absolutely will do that in terms of voice, loud, and command. He got a taste of that through college and now he's gaining more experience as we're going. But the two hubs of linebackers and safeties communicating back and forth. He and the linebackers, they've all done a nice job this spring."