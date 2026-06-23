Transcripts | HC Dan Quinn, 06/18

Opening Statement:

"Alright, good to see you guys. Let's start. Just a quick shout out to two scouts retiring. So, [College Scout] Chuck Cook and [College Scout] Paul Skansi and remarkable football lives, 77 years of NFL experience between them and man the amount of football practices that they've watched and games and press boxes they've been in. I was kind of just reflecting on it this morning. That is a football life well lived and scouted thousands of players and you know, through those years. So, it was awesome to have them in our team meeting today and let them know, you know, the value that they impacted us. And so really cool guys. So just wanted to start with that. And then I thought that a team threw a good minicamp. It was important three days on the field, honestly, I was really trying to pressure test some people to see, you know, what that would look like and who would be some people that may jump out. And but the team's worked incredibly hard, you know, strength and conditioning wise, they've made significant gains. But just a few people I thought jumped out, defensively, [DE] T.J. [Maguranyanga], so, thought he's one that's improved. Jay-Z [DT Jer'Zhan Newton] I thought had great camp linebackers, [LB] Kain [Medrano] and [LB] Jordan [Magee] through this time was big. Wide receivers. It was good to see [WR Jaden] Bradley. I've seen [WR] Van Jefferson, I've seen others in that spot. I liked finding more out about the running backs and what they can do and what part of teams they have. So, we've had like pretty significant special teams plays to go. And so, looking in, digging in, I'm excited to find that out. And I thought, you know, a few of the new guys who had exceptional off seasons, [RB] Rachaad White was one I thought, you know, jumped out. [LB] K'Lavon Chaison was another one that in camp that doesn't have pads, showed a lot of edge and toughness the way he competes. And so, I thought those were two guys that, you know, added some, you know, already in just a short off-season program and looking forward to everybody getting back. So glad to get rocking with you guys."

*On a position group he feels better about now: *"I don't know if I had questions, but it was nice to see like the different running backs, you know, that we add into that spot. How we would add some of the guys at receiver and, you know, into the mix. I would say those two on the offensive side would be two that jump out. On the defensive side, certainly like the outside linebackers, like that's, you know, significant for us without [DE] Dorance [Armstrong] even taking reps in that adding [LB] Josh [Joshua Josephs] and [LB] Odafe [Oweh] and KC like seeing those guys in the different spaces, I thought that was kind of cool too."

On needing to have a main guy in the running back room:

"Yeah, I think it's probably some main guys in certain parts where it's not maybe be one person, you know, the entire time. But I do like the competition in the group. Like I said, I thought Rachaad's brought some things on the, you know, the catching and receiving phase of things. To see Bill [RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt], to see the guys get back into the mix, to see the two young running backs, what they can add. I don't know yet, but I think we'll for sure be more than just one."

On the importance of seeing Croskey-Merritt elevate this season:

"Yes and some of the, you know, from like a play design, like a little bit different where some stretch cutback type of plays. So, seeing him do that, his explosiveness to go and do that, that's a big deal. And like training here with the guys and staying in that space, like that helps too. So, I do feel like there's like this elevation that's taking place with him. He's always been hungry for it. You guys know that just from like his will to want to compete. And so now you can kind of see some of that take on shape through workouts and getting stronger and so add more size and strength to him. So those are things that you don't do during that first year. You need to do it during this time. And so that's probably one of the things that I noticed the most."

On if the messaging to get bigger in size was expressed to Croskey-Merritt:

"It was. Yes. To say in the first part, that's not something you add on during the season, certainly as he's still learning it, but what other things could he add? Certainly, like the receiving part was something that we put a lot of work in and also on the return side, to see would that be something we could add to it. We know we've got a deep group of returners, both kick and punt and there is some spots that feature a running back, like stretch it, cut it go. So, in this spring he has, Rachaad has [WR] Luke's [McCaffrey] returns it like a running back in that sense. So, it was good to see him be part of that mix. We didn't quite get there where we got enough reps for him to be in that space, in '25. But I think that's something that we can work through, you know, going into this year for sure."

On what QB Jayden Daniels still needs to learn heading into training camp:

"I would say, let's say 80 percent in. But knowing it and then making the plays come to life that's different. The thing that he works at, and you can tell so quickly is like his ability to process. So, for him, the reps of doing it over and over is helpful. On this day of installs, we have a certain set of plays and then we do another one on the next day and another one. So, you don't get like continuity of like, 'Hey, I want to run that concept, you know, 15 times to get a real groove of it'. That will take place in camp. And you put a lot in and then you kind of, 'Okay, this is out, we're going to feature this a little bit more'. And you start to tailor by player and by the concept. And so, what are the things that he loves? Some of the guys will get together with him over the summer and then when we get back to camp, that install process isn't new again, but what can we add to it? So, it's really making it come to life. It's the checks, it's, you know, all the things not playbook, you know, the right look to get into the right play. And I'm excited to see him grow into it and it really suits him."

*On his comfort level in Daniels' ability to process new information: *"Yeah, and I didn't ever doubt, 'Okay, it's going to be brand new, a new system to go'. So, it was never like, 'Well how long will it take to get it?'. It always, the two times I've done it with him, it does surprise me, like the quickness that it does take place in where it's like he's further elevated along than others in that process. And so, the benefit of that he can help multiply others more quickly. Sometimes playing quarterback as you break the huddle, it's also direct and 'Hey man, this is a minus three split', giving a little cue to the people on the way out of the huddle. And so, to hear that that's been beneficial, like, 'Hey, I'm coming to you'. If it's made like already the alerts coming out of the huddle for the player. And so, you can imagine being a player on the receiving end of that. 'Yeah, thanks man, I got it'. And so, giving them information before the snap, that doesn't show up on a stat sheet, but it does multiply and the better you know it, the more you're able to share that. You know, like on this route is this split that like the fact that he can call out who should be where that's a big deal. And so, I'm excited to see him grow more into it. We'll have a really competitive camp. The guys are pushing it. They're in good shape. I want to see them coming back in crazy shape, like undeniably fit to throw a great camp but part of that is getting also our timing down, you know, of the different people with different routes. It may take what one route might be for you might be a little differently, but work. So, getting that connection is, is important too."

On if the team accomplished what he wanted them to before heading into the break:

"Yeah, I thought we really set out like with like big sites on what we could accomplish together. And it wasn't always easy, but to see the first part between, like you said, the end of the season and let's call it April 20th, how much could the staff grow? How much could they collaborate? Putting in new systems, teaching it together, giving new insights, working across. We did examples of, you know, a coaching summit where we had other people talk to us. We've had, you know, different backgrounds, different teaching, you know, testing people under pressure. And to see that manifest itself through the teaching and the competitiveness at practice like that made me feel good. I thought they really applied it together. I feel their connection as a group and that's really important to me to see that type of collaboration. So, I knew if they did a really good job then the players, it would get in through to them. And so, we pushed them pretty hard to get into that space. Plenty of work to do, but I'm very excited for them, you know, coming into a training camp, what's that going to look like together? And I think they all do a hell of a start with that."

On what message he gave the team leading into the break:

"I told them today and we had, you know, a fun meeting this morning where we did some competitions, we saw some things from practice yesterday. It was nice to have the NFL officials here. So, we even had one that, we had such a great clip down the sideline, so we brought the referee up in front of the team, 'catch or no catch', you know, for a touchdown under review. And so those types of things were fine. I told the team, I've loved the gains that they've made this off season. And so, I spoke a little bit about what I would call like the drift, like the next 35 days. And we all could be vulnerable to that. You know, you're not here with your guys, you know, doing everything together, setting the schedule for it, but they've got some real principles, you know, to lean back on their teammates the way we want to compete, you know, the standards that we have. So, I said by adhering to those principles here, like that protects you from the drift. But even our families are here at practice today and so like they're all in on it too, you know, to make sure like everybody's coming back in crazy shape to go do that and protect from the drift, which could easily happen to any of us in 35 days. But how do we narrow it back in to make sure they need the break the space, but also like the training to get themselves ready to really apply what they could do. It's going to be a hell of a camp. I'm certain of that. Just the want to the attitude of what it is. So, it's been very good. But I got to give a, a shout out to like [Head Strength and Conditioning Coach] Chad [Englehart] and his staff. Like they really pushed the pace with the players during this phase, which then pushes it again, you know, into the summer and into training camp."

On the results of the catch or no catch review:

"The one today was on the field. It was a no catch program that we came to the agreement. There were lots of discussions back and forth, so it was kind of the fun part of the NFL. We could all have been in the same room and had a different example. Did the ball move and not enough? And so, by no means was it just one person's opinion. Those are fun moments to have discussions to help grow our game and the rules that we do with them."

On the current center and kicker competitions:

"Yeah, those are two good ones. The center one, they're doing well. It's assignment and alignment to get the techniques right, but the real battle for them will be going against pads in the big space to go this phase of year. I thought the three of them really did a good job of new system calls, techniques, the communication with the center, the protection. By doing that, that's going to allow them to absolutely go for it when the camp comes, to not hold back to go. And then on the kicking side, it'll be a little bit of the same in this part. There's, you know, just in practice kicks, we do maybe six or seven every couple days. There's been days somebody hit them all good other days four or five out of six to go. So, I'm excited to see what that develops like, but like any other position, let's let it battle for a while and see where it goes. It's kickoff, it's field goals. It's exciting to see what it can develop into. But like most things, let's let it marinate some more and push it through, get into preseason where we're at with that. It's definitely one, you're on the right track of those two positions. It's going to take a minute."

*On what problems he wants solved by training camp: *"Probably too early for me to call. I haven't gone that far yet. More often than not, I'd like to leave some time and get through a preseason game into that space. So, when you get to preseason game two into that space, you're about four weeks out from the opener. If you count that game, the next third preseason, the bye before the regular season. That's a good space. I think anybody in any spot where they could be coming back from injury or competitions and then having the four week stretch to get into that space, that would be ideal. But I also know it may not be that day and if it's a little bit after, that's okay. But generally that's a guideline that I think is worthwhile, like a four week stretch into the start of the regular season."

*On the disconnection last season and work to avoid that this season: *"I think when you have a tough year, you want to do a lot of reflection and starting with yourself first to make sure what parts weren't to a standard that we liked. And like most things, there's many reasons that you want to go into that, but you also want to say, okay, if that's what we identified, what do you want to go work on to make sure you're putting the team back into the right space to do that? And I've been proud of the group of the players and the coaches, their connection of what's taking place. I did feel that you don't like that when that happens, but I also wanted to acknowledge it. And so, the players were aware of that too. I showed them some of those examples and that's been a big push for me, going into this off season. I've been very intentional about that."

*On the importance of the balance between team culture and talent: *"I think you want to lean on the, that's your first filter, from an alignment of what you want as a teammate and how that looks. I kind of gave the template of two guys that I thought had been excellent teammates here with Rachaad and Chaisson on of their entrance into this team. And I thought they kind of gave a good blueprint for it. I'd say that's the standard first. And [General Manager] Adam [Peters], his staff has done a good job of making sure that the players that we sign and bring in have been through that filter first. And I can tell you, as a coach, I really appreciate that that's a part of it. It makes this job of connecting everybody, which is already a hard one, much better when you can do that. So that filter is up at the top first."

*On G Brandon Coleman being able to play multiple positions: *"[Offensive Line Coach] Darnell [Stapleton]'s right. Due to the athleticism of [T] BC [Brandon Coleman], there's plays, we had a screen earlier and I showed him and [DT Javon] Kinlaw just flying out of the stack. He could run like a defensive lineman. So, I think that's referring to the athleticism. Could he be a center and climb to the next level? He's already demonstrated guard and tackle ability. We put him inside at guard into the spring and we'll do that again at the start of camp and really make sure he can hone in on those. And so that's what we wanted to make sure, as opposed to spreading him out. Cause you can do these things, let's give him the chance to say, all right, what does left guard look like with you and [G] Chris [Paul], much like we're doing at center. After that plays itself out, then we can adjust. But it's the right call for him to make right now to get him all the reps at that spot."

*On if he completed his goals for OTAs and minicamp: *"This last piece was a first one for me, cause I wanted to get through the nine OTAs where we could get a few hundred snaps in the system. So, the goal for [Offensive Coordinator] David [Blough] and [Defensive Coordinator] Daronte [Jones] was to have everything they could install, get put in, and even though you might not rep it a lot, the reason that's important when you do get to training camp, you've had that meeting, you've had the clips, you've had the walkthrough. So, there is some recall for that. And the goal line's not a big place that you work during an OTA, but we did install that. That's an example of everything's going to go in knowing that we are going to use this again at the end of July and end of August. I like that they were detailed to put it in and then as we get into camp, we'll get there. Through those nine OTAs, that was good. And then the last piece over the last few days was really to see where we're at from an entire depth standpoint. What would that look like with more reps, more playing time, how's the communication? And so that's when different people that I kind of listed today said, okay, I want to see a few more people this day. I think it rises the whole level of it. And so that's what I was hoping to do and then build this connection together as a team. I'm proud of the work they've done so far. By no means are we like the team that we're going to be, but I am very excited about what we can become. They've got a good edge, a good connection, a good competitive mindset, and the closer that gets, the better we'll be. And so, I'm pumped about where we're at."

*On Daronte Jones: *"I think what he does, what his superpower is, he can talk the play, but he can also talk the overall football IQ. On this third down, why can't you be past the sticks in this coverage into that space, on a certain formation, what are the things that could hit you? So, I thought he has done an exceptional job of like, it's not just the plays on defensive, but knowing how to apply certain things into spaces. That's been one of the more impressive things to see them grow on the things that we're hunting on defense and what are they looking for, how can they identify them? And he's put a lot of pressure on them to be able to verbalize that. That's been one example of some exceptional teaching to do that."