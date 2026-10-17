Transcripts | OC David Blough, 10/16/26

Opening Statement:

"Recap of New York, some of the good from our group, right? No turnovers. Over six yards per play. I thought the guys played hard. The bad, four for 12 on third down. I thought the third downs and the three and outs in particular hurt the defense and residual. And then, obviously, the situational football. We had four opportunities as a unit to put the game away. And then as it pertains to the last play, I'm the one with the last line of communication to the quarterback. It falls on me. We have high expectations as a group, as it pertains to communication and excellence. And I'm the leader of the unit, right? So, you can put that on me."

*On what he thought went wrong in the last play: *"You know, I think, and as we talk about it, right, we have really high expectations for it. And just being ready for that moment as a group, we certainly just have to continue to refine our process as we go back and reflect from the play call to the communication to making sure that we're ready to be able to handle that. And, as we go forward, we know that Monday night, we could have the same opportunity. So, we're looking forward to that there."

On what he plans to change moving forward to ensure they're all on the same page:

"It's, and like any call, right? As we go back and we reflect, things from Dallas or Philly that we didn't like, we go back and refine our process as we go forward. And, you know, I look back, I've thought about a thousand different ways you could handle it. And, you know, it starts with me to put our offense in a position to be successful."

On when the offensive pass game was clicking during the game vs. the New York Giants and what contributed to that success:

"I think there's adjustments that you make throughout the course of the game. And so, you know, we found a couple things that worked and then the guys went to make plays, right? You lean on [WR] Terry [McLaurin], [WR] Treylon [Burks], those guys, [QB] Jayden [Daniels] getting it out of his hands. So, we kinda had four opportunities there at the end of the game, and really the last one was the only the one that we could piece together to kinda get down to field goal range."

*On if there's a time on the clock at the end of a game where they collectively know to not run another play: *"I think, when you reflect on it, the communication, just all the way through, starting with me as the last line to him wasn't good enough. So, as we reflect, we have to, you know, go back and look at it and we'll certainly have a plan moving forward as we go into, you know, the rest of the season with situations like that that can come up."

On if there's a less risky play they could have done on the final play vs. NY:

"Yeah, you know, I've thought about it a bunch of different times. How you, you know, what is the correct call in that situation. And, you know, if it comes up again on Monday night or next week, weeks that follow, we'll have a different plan of operation there and we've gone back, like all the ones correcting the third downs, the criticals, those things, we try to correct it and move forward."

On if he didn't realize how much time they truly had left on that last play:

"I think, as we reflect on it, there's a bunch of different levels, you know, layers to the operation of subbing, and ultimately it comes down to me communicating well with our coaches, getting the group on the field, and then helping Jayden, you know, understand what situation's going on. So, you know, we have to be better in those moments and we missed the mark."

*On being a first-time coordinator during this situation: *"Well, sure. I think my favorite part, you know, about this week in general has been seeing the resolve of our group. We have really high expectations for ownership, communication, respect for one another, success, and we fail, but we're not hiding from that. Like, we go forward, man. And we learn, we continue to process, and for me in particular, it's how do you handle that situation better the next time you're in it? I know that, you know, it's a scar that we will all wear, but we go forward, man, and that's all you can do."

On the headset cutting off with a few seconds left in the game and how he plans in advance for that:

"It factors into kinda every situation when you're under the time of the play clock. That's, you know, that's the best part about my role is it's really the only sport in the world where the play caller gets to interject themselves in the game every 40 seconds. So, we take a lot of responsibility in that, and in that moment, was not good enough for our unit."

On G Sam Cosmi being back:

"He's been excellent. He has been absolutely fantastic for our group. And I think coming back off the injury, you know, over the last couple years, he's been a real anchor for our offensive line. So, when he's out there, he has been a fantastic piece and, you know, we look to build off of it. And there's things he's gotta get better at, but he's continued to progress, which we're really encouraged about."

*On choosing to switch personnel groups in the final few seconds of the game: *"You know, I think, you know, reflecting on it, we definitely could have done some things differently in that moment. And, you know, whether it's an advantageous look that we saw earlier in the game or trying to be able to get something to end up helping the kick at the end, you know, we go back and we reflect on it and we move forward."

On what he thought of Daniels' overall game:

"I thought, you know, there were some moments where he was really spectacular when he pulled the ball down to run and some big time throws. And then, you know, when we needed him most, like, all throughout the second half, he was playing at a really high level. So, we're looking forward to building on what he showed and continue to ask him to do things that he does really well."

On using Daniels and RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt's success in the run game to take on the 49ers on Monday:

"Sure. Part of our identity is being able to run the football efficiently and explosively. And, Bill certainly did that early on. And it's part of the offense when Jayden tucks it down to run. We're very well aware of that. So, we would love to be able to lean on it and those guys did a good job, you know, bringing it to life and we're lucky the teams have to account for the quarterback in our run game as well. So, we'll continue to lean into that and, you know, grow it as the season progresses."

*On working to decrease the number of pre-snap penalties: *"Sure. It really cost us in the second quarter there, you know. There was a string of about five plays with a couple pre-snap penalties mixed in, three of them to be exact. And, took us backwards in the red zone. We're continuing to hone in on that process just as much as anything else. And so, we're gonna coach it hard, take accountability for it, and that's something that has to get cleaned up for us to be an efficient, successful offense."

*On G Brandon Coleman's performance on Sunday: *"Yeah, I think Brandon did some things well, and I think he would tell you, you know, there's some pass rush reps that he would like back also. So, you know, we got our hands full with this front and San Francisco coming in, and what I have absolutely loved about our group as a resolve as they've kind of turned the corner into preparing for San Francisco on Monday night."

*On communicating with Daniels for that last play on Sunday that there were no more timeouts: *"At the end of the day, on the last line of communication with Jayden, the, the breakdown in communication wasn't up to, you know, our level of, of standards. And so, uh, you know, we, we fixed that, we refine it going forward."

*On what their intention actually was for the final seconds of the game: *"Every play has different intent, but at the end of the day, right, with the way the weather was shaping out and how, you know, the kicking game had been on both sides, field conditions, we just wanted to help the kick. And so, at the end of the day, it wasn't good enough for our unit, starting with me, and we will certainly be better in those situations moving forward."

*On Daniels getting his foot stepped on different occasions when pulling away from center: *"We look at everything, right? We look at where he's lined up, all the different things, the techniques of the centers and guards and people who are around him. And so, you know, that's definitely an area that we're looking forward to getting cleaned up."

*On if it affect his confidence in running those plays: *"No, I would not say it affects the confidence as we continue to work through that and progress in something that, you know, maybe he hasn't done as often, our group hasn't done, so you continue to work at it."

*On the tight ends seeming more productive with Daniels back: *"Yeah. Like, I think it's just probably game state. You know, [TE] Chig [Okonkwo] made a couple ones early, and so it was good to get him into the flow of the game to help the unit. And, you know, that's how we would like it. We would like to get those guys involved as much as possible and you know, Jayden does a good job of finding them, just like the other guys do as well."