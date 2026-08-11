Transcripts | HC Dan Quinn 08/10/26

Opening Statement:

"All right. Let's get rocking. First let's start on an update on [T] Laremy [Tunsil]. And so, he did injure his triceps. He is going to get surgery. And it's always tough to talk about a player missing time and especially a great player like LT. Not only is he unbelievable player, he is an absolutely fantastic teammate. And he'll be missed and we certainly can't wait to get him back. When these tough scenarios come up, it does provide some opportunities, and [T] Brandon Coleman will shift back out to left tackle. He's played a lot of winning football at left tackle here and we know that he's ready for it. He's had an excellent offseason and the team is very confident in him. So, all that said, ready to get rolling with you guys."

On what losing Tunsil means:

"Yeah, I think it's the on-field portion, like, speaks for itself. This is a great player. The off-field portion is also significant and just because of his connection with his teammates and how he interacts with them. Like I said, on and off the field, this is significant for us."

On what the team loses on the field with Tunsil out:

"I think, obviously just the skill and pass protection of where he's at. He's in fantastic shape. Like, he is really on the top of his game right now. So, both in the run and pass, like, this is an equally strong player. And so, it's a big deal, you know? Like, when it's game on, you run behind a player like that in the running game and in pass protection, you don't get a lot of help, you know? And that's a good thing."

On if they considered moving T Josh Conerly Jr. to left tackle:

"That's a fair question. It wasn't. We liked the progression where Josh is. LT is going to be back [since we extended him], so we just thought, let's keep the development of where Josh is and not the shuffle of lots of shuffles."

On if they are considering bringing someone else in to fill the position:

"Not today, but as we're looking at the roster and from [General Manager] Adam's [Peters] standpoint that's not something that we discussed after the injuries. Honestly, just kind of the wellbeing of LT and see where he's at. And we'll know more post-surgery and timelines and all that good stuff."

On the difference now that Coleman is starting in the left tackle position:

"I would say when you're a rookie you're throwing into it, and you go the ups and downs. I think he, like some of the other guys, going through some adversity into year two, what does that look like? And you wanna fight back, and that's the type of offseason he had, so that's why I thought he's been off to a very good start inside at left guard. And so, we'll make the move to switch him outside. But I'd say when you go through the tough things, you wanna come out the other side stronger, harder, learn the lessons, and I feel like Brandon and a couple of guys are into that same space. And he just – maybe the resilience that you have to show and going through it, it sucks when you're doing it, but there is value on the other side of that."

On if Tunsil's injury will affect which players he uses in the preseason:

"No, they're hard like all of them are when you get a guy banged up, but that'll be something that Adam and I will kinda go through with the staff, probably into tomorrow night, and then we'll get into what game one looks like. The joint practices help in terms of how you wanna feature guys. But they're also valuable in lots of ways for the games too, and reps. So, we'll try to be as strategic as we can. But yeah, all those things cross our mind."

On DT Tim Settle getting reps inside:

"Inside, yeah. We like the strength that Tim has, the squareness that he plays with. The other player that's jumped out to me is [DT] Shy Tuttle. He's an experienced inside player so I like the mix of the guys into that spot. [DT Jer'Zhan] Johnny's [Newton] quickness, [DT] Daron's [Payne] quickness, more on the edge, but those big square guys inside, Shy's been one that I felt his presence especially on the padded days."

On OLB Joshua Josephs:

"I thought Josh, he's on the right trajectory. I feel his length as a pass rusher. How has that come to life? Long arms. Gains separation on offensive tackles. He's got a nice natural bend to him. So those are two things that you want. And so, seeing that come to life, he's gaining more experience going against different guys. I like the battles that I see with him and the other guys. I think he's off to a good start."

On communication with Miami Dolphins Head Coach Jeff Hafley leading up to the joint practice:

"Yes, I have talked to Coach Hafley and kinda the way that you break it down is head coach to head coach. These are the things we wanna get accomplished. Set the guidelines and as the home team, this is what we wanna hit, this is where we'll go. And I give that to him. And then the coordinators also balance one another up to make sure looks, plays so we can throw a great practice together. I have visited with Jeff when you decide to do those early in the offseason. We're excited to have those guys up here. We really are. We're gonna throw a great practice on Wednesday."

On WR Luke McCaffrey having the third starting receiver spot on the unofficial depth chart:

"I would say the unofficial depth chart is like as valuable as preseason rankings. Okay? So, [laughs] so strong. But what I can comment on is the intentional work by Luke in a number of areas. He really kinda came on as a knack as a kick returner last year. So that kinda speaks to his competitive nature. He's improved releases off the line of scrimmage throughout techniques. And so just seeing him with more time on task and like year three at the position, it's easy to see his ascension going up. He's versatile. He plays both in the slot and outside. With the addition obviously of [WR] Stef [Stefon Diggs] coming here too. How do we maneuver and put guys in different spots? But he and there's a number of guys at the position that are really leveling up. It's nice to see [WR] Jaylin Lane going into year two and just elevate the game. And so, it's a cool thing to see."

On the pressure on G Chris Paul with Tunsil out:

"I would say they have a – Chris and Laremy have a good relationship. They gained a lot of reps together, and so there's no hidden victory of early. There's none of that that's good. But what it will provide, these guys spend a lot of time together in meetings. So, Brandon and Chris have also been together. Same with [C] Nick [Allegretti] and [C] Julian [Good-Jones]. These guys didn't just meet each other a few moments ago. So, that's not the same as the game. And so, those reps will be important. Nick will likely miss this block, and we'll get a chance to get him back after the Miami block and that battle at the center will be ongoing for a couple weeks after that. But we have a lot of faith in Chris certainly at the guard spot. And so, it'd be important for him and Brandon to just get more time together, and I've got a lot of confidence they'll be able to do that."

On CB Trey Amos:

"Yeah, it was actually on the deep ball that he and [WR] Terry [McLaurin] battled for, it was a deep ball down the field on the left sideline. And so, kinda came down awkwardly on the ankle. So, just kinda holding him out, got sore, and I'll have better update for you in a day or two."

On the transition from inside to outside for a lineman:

"The difference is it's the angles of the sets. And so, sometimes just muscle memory of one thing to go. Like, one of Brandon's key attributes is his athleticism. So, just getting more depth off the ball into his sets that'll be the biggest adjustment. The fact that he has thousands of reps doing it, I'm certain he'll get back into that space. And like I said, we have played a lot of winning football with Brandon at left. I think he's maybe over 20 games for sure over the last two years."

On Offensive Coordinator David Blough's performance thus far:

"Yeah, I knew this would be an exciting time for him. So much of the spring is putting in a system and the players got to see his teaching style and the techniques that go with that. And then now, so many of the practices are unscripted and seeing some of the creativity come through. So, I think what you'll find in weekly visits with him is this is a really good competitor. He's sharp, he can think quickly. So, those are things as a play caller that you wanna see. If defense is attacking this way, how do you wanna go counter punch? And [Defensive Coordinator] Daronte [Jones] has done a nice job of training one another into that. And so, that was part of the design for the camp to say, 'Could we have more unscripted call it periods for both of them?' And I think it's worked out great."

On if Amos will participate in the joint practice:

"I don't know yet, JP [Finlay]. I'll have a better sense of that, maybe in a day and a half. We'll see where he is over the next day or so, but I can probably give you a better update as we get closer to Wednesday."

On what he wants to see from T/G Andrew Wylie:

"Yeah and we really work Andrew at both, you know? He's gonna be playing left, he's gonna be playing right. So, we'll work him in both of those as well. So, he's somebody we really trust and have a lot of faith in, obviously, but he'll work both at right tackle and at left. Andrew in the swing spot of doing both. So, we'll continue with that."

On when Tunsil could return:

"[Won't know] until a surgery and those types of things are done. And so, once that's completed, then you can kinda make assessments, but it would be way too premature to put a guess on that."

On when Tunsil's surgery will be: