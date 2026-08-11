Transcripts | P Tress Way 08/07/26

*On his injury: *"Yeah, let's go ahead and address the peck issue. So, over the summer, there was a Washington alumni get together, kind of a pool party, ran into [Actor] Terry Cruz and we decided to do kind of a peck flex off of who could go faster, back and forth. I was in the lead, tried to keep up at that pace and bam, just kind of a little, tweak the peck a little bit, but I'm good now. So, I think if you were to ask Terry, Terry knows I would've won but anyways I did have to bow out with a strain, so. Actually, I bet we could get that done on AI, but this is real. This really happened, so yeah."

*On how it feels to be back out at practice: *"Yeah I feel like every single year, just, man, just as each year has gone by, the amount of gratitude that just continues to take place, I, you know, you get to have one NFL career. And mine has got to be here with you guys, has got to be here with these fans in this area, and I just, every single year, just kind of the gratitude keeps piling on more and more. But I think what's fun is playing for a head coach who I do have to tip the cap. I think I finally met somebody more competitive than me. I don't know anybody more competitive than [Head Coach] DQ [Dan Quinn]. And so, matching that gratitude with ultimate competition is a very fun way to play a football season. And it, very excited to be back, thankful to be back, and it is genuinely, every day is so much fun, so yeah."

*On the difference in competition among the team this year: *"Yeah I think that there's always competition. I feel like every time it's offense versus defense and receivers and DBs and O-line, D-line, everything is, like, so hyper focused now. It's like every competition; it's not just a competition of who won or lost. It was just like, when did the win or the loss take place? All the way down through a catch and a DB's knocking it out at the. I mean, everything is so detailed and it's very freeing as a player when you have a coach that just leans in, 'This is what we're focusing on today. We're gonna keep score'. And my, we're also gonna show it in team meeting, like, who won, who lost, things like that. And so, the whole day, I don't know, it's just a, you're on edge in a good way. Like, you just, you wanna keep winning, you wanna keep building momentum, and then now you look up and we're all kinda doing it together, building up to the season. And it has been a fun momentum of camp in that way."

*On what really happened with his injury: *"Yeah. [Laugh] I told you, it was a pool party with Terry Cruz and, like, I just, yeah. But I'll go with that one because that one keeps me looking really good. Yes."

*On if he still has something to give to the game: *"I think playing for, playing for [Special Teams Coordinator Larry] Izzo is the bomb. He is so aggressive. And, like, you, we are coached inside those special teams meetings to affect the game on every single play. It's not like, 'Hey, we gotta go out. Let's just take care of business. Let's do it the right way'. It's like, 'No, no. People are gonna remember this phase or this play of the game'. And, like, that's the way we practice, which is awesome. And then what's really cool with DQ, I can't say enough about how much he gets to know you as a person, is over these last couple years of getting to know him, he and I have gotten to know each other really well, and he, like, he'll pull you aside of the things that he, he likes these qualities about you, or he wants you to lead this way or be that guy. And he has really kinda pushed me and encouraged me where I don't have to have kind of this blanket style. It's just like, 'Hey, I like doing things this way and not everybody does things that way. Be that guy for our team'. And I enjoy that. Like, that's a, it's a very refreshing and fun way to come into work every single day. And so that is, it's the things like that. This might just, you know, me be showing my age a little bit, but I'm starting to realize the off the field stuff, how much I can, like, I don't know, just be pouring into guys, getting to know guys, finding out what makes them tick, you know? And so that is, that has been fun. And I'm just, I'm thankful they, they brought me back and they think I still can affect the game. So, I love doing it in that way."

*On having a position battle at camp: *"Yeah, I remember when I first got here to Washington in 2014, there was another veteran punter here by the name of [Former Washington Punter] Robert Malone. Really strong leg. And probably his like, bomb that he hits, I could not hit as big of a bomb, but my strength was I could be a little bit more consistent. You know, it's like, 'Hey, I'm not gonna hit that, huge ball, but man, I can hit good ball, good ball, good ball'. And, like, try and death by a thousand cuts, if you will. And so, it's when you come out to practice every single day and you have that competition on your mind, you really find an identity in yourself on the field. You find a way. That's an intense practice when you're in a competition, man. That might as well be a game. I mean, it's the real deal. And we are very fortunate that we have two very good kickers right now battling it out. So that's, I, we're coming out on top either way there."

*On how he connects with younger teammates: *"Yeah no, thanks for bringing that up. Yeah. There's a couple of the rookies. My son, Bo, he's eight now. You guys always see Bo and Harper run around our twins. They're eight. There's a couple rookies that were their age when I was a rookie, and so that'll hit you real quick where I was like, oh my gosh, man. But seeing that I think it's the movies. You know, like, when you're throwing out things like Pulp Fiction and Fight Club and Gladiator, and the kids are like. I say the kids, the rookies. They're like, 'I'm so sorry, what?' and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, what'. But now, granted, they'll say these people on TikTok or like somebody asked me to do some sort of dance. I don't know what's going on. So that's, there's a little give and take there. Yeah. Little give and take."