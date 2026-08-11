Transcripts | CB Trey Amos 08/07/26

*On how he's feeling: *"Yeah, man. I was just happy to be back. I just gotta thank the God, the man above. Yeah, just trying to get back active. I know I missed a lot, but I'm back and just wanna continue what I started. Yeah, that's about it."

*On if he had any setbacks on his road to recovery: *"I mean, I wouldn't say that, but I'm back. That's all I'm really just looking forward to, just keep on progressing, improving. Yeah, just being on the field, that just means so much to me. So, yeah, I just wanna go there, go out there, be with the guys, see everybody, and just get the feel again, you know?"

*On what it was like to be out: *"It was ups and downs, you know? I had great people around my corner. The training staff, teammates, family members. Yeah, I just gotta appreciate them because that was, like, my first real, you know, big jump on being out for so long. And your mind can wander sometimes, but you gotta be centered and, you know, just continue to believe that you can do it, you can come back from injuries like this, and yeah."

*On if the new defensive scheme fits with his game: *"Nah, I love it. I mean we're gonna have people on the D-line eating, that's gonna help us for the DBs. I feel like we gonna make plays on the ball. And that's basically what it is, like, just fly around everybody communicating, everybody just playing 11-11 football, you know?"

*On how having veterans CB Rasul Douglas and CB Amik Robertson in the room helps his game: *"Man, it brings a lot of energy, you know? They, even when I was just on the sidelines, they still telling me things. Formations, what this wide receiver does, and other details like that. So, I really appreciate those guys. Yeah, man, they just, we all just hungry, and it's just not them two, just everybody. Being close to one another and yeah."

*On if he will be utilized more in Defensive Coordinator Daronte Jones' scheme: *"Oh yeah. Most def. Yeah, I'm trusting the process. I've been soaking up all the knowledge the details within the schemes and just trying to go out there so I can be most comfortable and just show that skillset and just trusting, you know, what our coach is teaching us and just, what should I say? Yeah, just believing in him."

*On what was told to him when he was trying to get through recovery: *"Just take it day by day, you know? It's really, you can't control everything. It was just guys playing. We just have to, like I said, stay centered. Have a lot of, you know, sit down with yourself and learn, like, that it's okay. So, you can build off of it. It's about what you gonna do after the fact. You can't just sit there and wait. Gotta attack it."

On his approach to learning the new playbook while recovering:

"I feel like it's just keep on taking notes asking questions, asking from the other players, coaches. They really helped me learn the playbook a little bit more. And just the little things like mental reps, even though they was doing walkthroughs at practice. I'm still visualizing where I'm at. Knowing my reads here and there and, you know, just try to keep on, you can only do so much. So, I feel like doing those mental reps really helped me to prepare a little bit faster and get it."

*On using visualizing plays: *"Yeah, yeah. Visualizing, making plays, we think so much within the game, it kind of begins to be like deja vu. Like you've been in that situation because you overly visualizing where you gonna be at, making plays or in different situations."

*On how being back has impacted him emotionally: *"No, I'm grateful. I'm grateful, you know? Everybody welcomed me with open arms, loved it. I just wanna say I appreciate all those guys that [have] been with me and you can't do this alone at all. So yeah, I'm just so grateful."