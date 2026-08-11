Transcripts | HC Dan Quinn 08/11/26

Opening Statement:

"All right, let's get rocking. I thought, [I would] give you some updates as to practice and where we're at. So today we'll be out of pads. Pretty heavy day yesterday for us in that space. Today, what you'll see is a lot of red zone work this morning. In that space, usually the things I'm trying to emphasize is like the hyper focus of the communication, the calls, the techniques, it happens so quickly. So, I'm looking to see that ramp up today as we're getting into it. And let's get rolling with you guys."

On how he addressed the team about T Laremy Tunsil's injury:

"Yes, for sure. I addressed it and I wanted to. Especially while it was still fresh I had said, 'Hey, he's gonna be out for a while. The guy's an absolute warrior.' And knowing that, you wanted to acknowledge it and just say that because obviously like, especially the offensive line, this is a tight group. They were definitely feeling it. So yeah, I'm definitely someone that would rather discuss it and kinda have a conversation first."

On concerns about the depth of the offensive line and the timing of the offensive line coming together before the season starts:

"I do because I think we entered into it that way to like absorb an unfortunate situation such as this. And I hit [T] Brandon [Coleman] yesterday and I said it's a great feeling knowing that you put so much work into it, you're not called on to do, 'Man, now I've gotta do extra. I really, I can do more.' And so that's a good feeling that when you put the work in and your moment is called that you're ready and if you hadn't put the work in, then it's harder. Man, I gotta do more. I gotta go above. I gotta try things I haven't. So, he really threw himself like an outstanding spring and summer. So, it's not easy. The communication with him and [G] Chris [Paul], they'll work through that. [C] Nick [Allegretti] will be back. He'll be out for practice tomorrow and in the game, but hopefully Sunday is the return to start with him. So that's kind of where we're at. But it's not ideal, but it's not unusual either. Like this is part of resilience and going through it. And so, I would say to your depth question, yeah, because of Brandon, because of [T/G] Andrew [Wylie], we had people in that space that, who was gonna be eight, nine, it's close, you know?"

On if Paul and Coleman's playing time last season went into his decision-making with rearranging the offensive line:

"I don't think it's irrelevant because they're still, like you and I were playing together, the communication, the calls that would go into it. So, I think there's probably over 200 snaps. He played some in Kansas City [Chiefs] in the games in that one. So not irrelevant, but the couple weeks now, I'm glad. In the games, in the preseason games, into that, the joint practices. We'll need all the time, for sure."

On correcting younger linemen without the veteran on the field:

"Yeah, that's a good one. Without that kind of experience to say, 'Hey, go to this, go to that.' And LT had such a good way about him, even in game to say, 'Okay, got it. Here's the thing.' Good news is, they do have experience and starting and playing and going through it. So, they'll have to lean on one another into that space. I would say it's probably similar amounts of games and starts and all that kind of stuff. But, at the end of it, it's their building their time together."

On if WR Stefon Diggs' presence changes the roles of the other receivers:

"I think that's a fair question. It could. I think it's gonna depend on what takes place over the next few weeks to see how roles begin to emerge. But yeah, for a player of his caliber, things will shift and move around. That's part of that. But also, there's a good byproduct of things that he's adding. What can they do? You know, adding another veteran receiver to your room, they lean on [WR] Terry [McLaurin] a lot now, having the ability to go through things with Stef. Like, that's pretty valuable for [WR] Antonio [Williams] and [WR] Luke [McCaffrey] and [WR] Jay [Lane] in a lot of ways too. So, there's definitely a trade off, but as the roles emerge, I think that'll take the next few weeks to sort itself out."

On WR Treylon Burks and WR Van Jefferson:

"Yeah, the shift part. We're not there yet, but I will say what I have seen from them, I've been pleased. Van is exacting. Sits down in the zone to catch location. So, man, is that a good feeling for a QB. Okay, the zone, sit down, right spot, right location, get the right yards. Trey, you feel these big catches whether it's on the sideline, over the middle of the catch radius. I think for him, lighter has been able to go longer and faster. And I think that's been an advantage for him. That he's in the past, been up to over 230, and that size, he's just under 220, and I think I feel that difference in the speed as well. He's still back catching punts and part of that, but he's really competing hard."

On CB Trey Amos:

"He will be out kind of like for – we're still assessing where it is. He kind of fell awkwardly on his ankle. He'll be out tomorrow. He'll be out for the game on Friday. And I'll give you a better timeline the next time we huddle up that Sunday or Monday. Is he closer [to returning]? I'll have a better sense then."

On what Diggs has added to the locker room:

"Sure. A number of ways. He's a good communicator. And he brings good energy to the group. He's approachable. He's somebody that you want to spend time with and gravitate towards. Like I saw him, just as small as it sounds, just having breakfast together with some of the guys, going through things. He's spending extra time with [Wide Receivers Coach] Bobby [Engram] in the meeting room. And so, some of the other guys are just sitting in that same meeting just to help. I thought that's also a cool thing to see that [WR] Dyami [Brown] and Jaylin and others, while Bobby was going through the new calls, they're also echoing. 'That is like this. This can be like that.' And so, it's nice to see both sides of that where they're helping him get up to speed. And then there's some concepts that he knows inside out. So, he might have called it something differently through the years, but he has insights to share with them. I like the balance that I'm seeing so far."

On how joint practices affect his prep for preseason games:

"Yeah, it's an advantage to have it, for sure. It allows you to maybe do some things that you may not wanna show into the ball games to go. It sets up things like one-on-ones. So tomorrow you'll see us wide receivers, DBs, tight ends, running backs, matchups, how does that go? So just in terms of training your skills alone, there's an advantage. So, I like it. And I think, the two [practices] for us seems the appropriate amount"

On Coleman's evaluation period for his new position:

"Brandon's the starter at left tackle. And so, he's got a lot of experience into that space. And he's put the work in. We have lots of confidence in him."

On if he has noticed more explosiveness in the offense since Diggs arrived:

"Well, I would say yeah. In some ways I have. There's already been some explosive play passes. The interesting thing about Stef, like a smart player, is he is good against zone. He knows how to sit down. Like he's good against both in terms of zone, man-to-man. He knows how to get himself open. His football smarts and instincts are – I thought they were gonna be like really high and they're already past that. So, we're in early days. He's still learning it, but, yeah, he's already making an impact for sure."

On if starters will play in the preseason games:

"Hit you more on that tomorrow. We're gonna work through the practice first and then give you a good sense of that. Better on the workload for that tomorrow. But there'll be a few [that won't play]."

On what he wants to see from LB Sonny Styles and the rookie class during the joint practice:

"I wanna see, over the first, I don't know, couple weeks here of training camp, I've liked the work that I've seen from the rookie class. The attention to detail, the speed, the efforts, I wanna see a continuation of that. Going against new players, new concepts to go. So, it's a natural progression for them. It's actually good to get this one in and then get them into their first game Friday night. I like the progression of what that looks like. At the top of the pile, man, I wanna see these guys compete. They're gonna make some mistakes. That's part of football. That's part of being a young player. But I wanna see them cut it loose."

On evaluating kickers during the preseason games versus practices:

"I would say for that position the selection process is ongoing, but these practices obviously carry a lot of weight, so they all cumulatively add up. In the preseason game, it's good, but it's not ramped up for them in that way. It's not quite the same as some of the other position players, but it's definitely a part of it for sure. As well as the kickoffs."

On S Quan Martin: