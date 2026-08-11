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Transcripts | DE Dorance Armstrong 08/07/26

Aug 11, 2026 at 02:30 PM

*On how it feels to be back: *"It feels good. I'm excited to be back. It's been a long journey for me. A lot of ups and downs throughout the process, but it feels good to be back outside with the guys."

*On what it was like to be out with an injury: *"It's just been a grind, you know? A long nine months. A lot of work into it. And, you know, that's really it."

*On when he started to feel like himself again: *"About three, four weeks ago. I was really starting to move around, turn the corners, change the direction, just the basics that come with the position, so yeah."

*On the mental toll of recovery: *"A lot of good days, a lot of bad days, a lot of days that you just sometimes may wanna give up but gotta push through. And having a strong support team."

*On reminding new players that he's the sack leader on the team: *"They know what's up."

*On how big the team can be up front: *"I mean, as far as the, the sky's the limits. We got a lot of good guys that can rush, across the whole board. And we're just looking to be better than what we was last year."

*On what he learned about himself throughout the process of recovery: *"That's a great question. I feel like patience was the biggest thing and keeping my mental strong. There were days where I felt like I was good and where I thought I was ready to go a while ago and I got results that showed that I wasn't, but I still had to continue to push to get to where I am today."

*On learning the new scheme: *"I just gotta put in more work to make sure I know the scheme. I couldn't do the walkthroughs and stuff, but I had to get with the coaches, find extra time, steal their time and make sure I know my stuff."

*On the team adding more pass rushers overall: *"That just makes us stronger, you know? I guess the better the pass rushers, the better our team gonna be. And so, like you said, we didn't have a lot of help last year, but now we got guys that, you know, [are] young, fresh, and ready to go."

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