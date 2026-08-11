Transcripts | HC Dan Quinn 08/08/26

Opening Statement:

"It's gonna be a good one. Big practice, padded day, lots of evaluation pieces. I have four-minute offense, a lot of teamwork, but we'll definitely finish this block strong, so a two-day block for us. And you probably heard coming down is gonna be great energy today because it is Kids Day. And so, pretty cool to have some of the young fans in the house and also some Make-a-Wish families meeting our team, and so we're always honored to do that. So, let's get rolling about practice."

On WR Stefon Diggs first day:

"Yeah. I think number one, you feel like his intent, his quickness, going through the individual. I liked his heightened football skills, awareness. So yeah, it was good to have him back on the field."

On the biggest takeaways from joint practices:

"It's important. I think I'll split it up in a couple ways. One, I like it for the competitiveness, going against the same guys, you start to learn formations and players and people. So just for the sake of new, you against I, new group, I like that. I also like it for the evaluation of that too of seeing who steps up, who gets into those spaces. So those would be two of them. And then in the practice itself it might be a little bit more creative than the actual games. Meaning plays and that to where you may not show some of those into the games, but in the practice, you may work a little bit more. But I like that we get skill work, one-on-ones, and then the team period, some scripted, some not, but it's a good deal for us."

On seeing issues in joint practices:

"Yeah, for sure. Yeah, I think that's part of it like, are we behind in an area? Is there an area where, 'Hey, this needs more attention, this is taking longer than we think to get ready.' So yeah, that's part of it, for sure. Or we may need more of something."

On DT DJ Davidson retiring and on having three players retire this soon into camp:

"Yeah, I think it's kind of just custom, you know? It's good that I had conversations with all three guys and different places in their career and that kind of stuff. But all of them thought through with people in their circle that they had to visit with. So, DJ, like, certainly wish him the best for sure."

On why they added three offensive linemen to the roster:

"We actually wanted to raise it, see if we could raise up the competition level in that group to see who could go. And so, it was not injury related. And so, it was more just, 'Hey, man, let's battle this thing out, see where we can go.' And it just more emphasis onto that, I would say."

On C Nick Allegretti:

"I kinda give you both on Nick and [TE] John Bates are in a similar spot. It'll probably be another week or so. I'll have a better assessment as we get into Wednesday and Thursday, but likely they're getting closer, but not today. But not long term either."

On the differences he's seen in RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt:

"I would say probably in the passing game. That would be one of the things that jumps out. His old running skills with that was always there. He's added a little more armor as well. So, from April, he's about seven pounds heavier in lean mass. So, he's got just more strength to go. But in the passing game, I think that'd be one of the areas that I would say has been improved."

On if Croskey-Merritt is behind due to his lack of playing time in college:

"No. I don't feel that, but I do feel like a real hunger and probably some of his journey because of that. And so, when football's not there, it's taken away, he's just got, man, like a joy and a love for it. So, he's always hungry. He's always, 'I want some more reps. I want some more time.' So, I love that energy that he brings. But no, haven't thought more, one way or another in terms of carries or that type of thing."

On if joint practices create more competition for starters than preseason games:

"I think there's probably some balance in both where it's not just one or the other but having two of them certainly helps. And so, for us, Miami [Dolphins], Baltimore [Ravens] with a game sandwiched in between, I like how that flows. But as far as who plays what and how much, I think that's a good next week question. But what I can say is that there's a lot of value in these, and I can see moving forward why it's good for the league, it's good for us as a – not an alternative to a game, but in addition to, it's a good thing."

On expectations for CB Trey Amos being ready for Week 1:

"Week one, yes. So yesterday, two to three in each period, and we'll kind of go through that today. He's fit, he's strong, but we are gonna ramp him up. And so, it'll take into today, get some more into next week as we're going. But yes, I definitely expect him to be kinda like fully there in a normal seven-day process, probably."

On concern for Allegretti's athletic ability and connection with Daniels the longer he's out:

"Yeah, it's a natural concern. But it's like what can we control in that space? So, he's able to participate in the evening walkthroughs and that. So, there's a progress being made on the field, huddle, calls, communication. But you're right, that there's nothing like the practice reps that are going full on to go hit it. So, better earlier than later, I would say. So, what leaves us some space and a better runway to go? But yeah, he's chomping at the bit to get back. It's not long, but we're gonna make sure we hit each step to get there."

On WR Treylon Burks: