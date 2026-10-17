Transcripts | QB Jayden Daniels, 10/15/26

On the final play vs. Giants that resulted in a tie and if they realized how much time was left:

"I mean, just going back and reflecting on it and, you know, sitting back and ultimately, I know it's a lot of he say or whatever you're trying to make, but ultimately, like, it's on me at the end. I know [Head Coach Dan Quinn] DQ is getting a lot of slack for it or whatever, you know, but regardless of what happens, I'm the person on the field that's supposed to calm everything, control everything, and I failed to the standard I hold myself to and the standard in this organization. So, it's just something for me to move on. Not saying I'm proud of it or anything. Obviously looking back, like, it could have resulted in a loss, we tied, but it was a fail in my eyes and, you know, I know I'm better than that. I hold myself to a higher standard than that."

On how he'd dealing with the criticism from the game:

"I'm moving on to San Francisco. You know, I can't say it's not warranted because of what happened. You know, everybody has opinions to say, opinions to speak, and rightfully so, so can't stop nobody from saying their opinion or anything like that. It's just about my process and moving forward, and learning from it and moving on."

On what he's changed or worked on to improve from last game's mistake:

"Nah, it's just learning from it, taking accountability of it, and moving forward, like I said, won't happen again."

On working on their communication:

"Everybody just being dialed, being on the same page. Like I said, it starts with me and like, the coaches could call to play or it could be chaos and havoc on the sideline and ultimately, you know, I'm the one that controls that huddle, and is on the field. So, all eyes are on me and I just didn't execute to my standard."

On how he's processed what happened and how quickly he was able to understand what went wrong:

"I mean, fairly quick as far as, you know, once emotions, emotions are everywhere, all throughout the stadium. And once you kind of just settle down and realize and get to reflect, you know, it's just something that kept me up at night, you know, what can I have done better, even prior to that play and stuff like that, like, you know, you just try to move forward and move on. And something that, you know, me and my dad always talked about was, you know, you get a 24-hour rule, so you get to feel sorry for yourself for 24 hours and you gotta move forward after that. And luckily, you know, we got a Monday night, so it might have been a little 48 hours for me, but you know, you always gotta continue to try to improve, keep moving forward, because we do have a very good test with the 49ers coming up on Monday night."

On how they plan to be sharp offensively playing the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night:

"You know, limit the pre-snap penalties, communicating, make sure everybody's on the same page, and running off the ball. You know, we're going to a hostile environment. Obviously, they're humming. It's a very good team, and they're well-coached, so, you know, we got our hands full coming up on Monday night."

On if he's embraced playing with the brace on his arm:

"I would say I did. You know, it's, I wasn't thinking about it, so yeah, I did."

On having such a successful run game during the Giants game:

"Nah, just picking my spots and, you know, there's sometimes they're playing man coverage with no spy and, you know, our receivers hit the landmarks. Everybody's eyes are opposite and not on me. So, I had a rushing lane and, you know, obviously I seen a lot of green grass and was able to make them pay for it."

On if he's glad to have a moment of criticism happen now in his career to get it over with:

"I just think you always go through some adversity. Like I said before, [QB] Marcus [Mariota] kinda told me, I'm not gonna say, you know, I'm one of the greats, but, you know, he told me every great one has been through adversity in their career, and you gotta deal with it, you gotta learn from it and move forward and not dwell on it or let it affect you. Obviously, as a competitor, as a person, like, you feel like you let everybody around you down. But, you know, I have a great team and people in the locker room that have my back and, you know, uplifting me in those moments and ultimately, I'm the one that had to take ownership of it and move forward from it."

On what he's learned about DQ who's been taking all the blame for the final play:

"I mean that's just the person he is, you know, the type of person that he is and obviously, you know, all eyes are on him, all eyes are on me. And, regardless of how people talk about him, we love DQ here. You know, I appreciate him. I always say that for making my dreams come true of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. And you know, he helped me with the opportunity, so, uh, super blessed to have DQ and, you know, he means a lot to me."

On how they avoid allowing last game's mistake to affect them going into Monday night:

"It's just all about the process, all about the process. You know, it doesn't change a win, you know, a loss or whatever. You learn from it and you stick to your process, nothing changes, and you go out there and you just take it one, day by day, one step at a time."

On the fourth quarter player performance and avoiding blaming each other:

"It's a collective thing. Offensively, regardless of what happened on the defensive side, we did not close the game and pretty sure the defense felt the same way. So, it's not just one side of the ball or, like, this side should have done better, that side should have done better. It's a collective thing. We all collectively put ourselves in that position, you know, to end up with the tie and we did not finish. You know, we had opportunities to finish. I know offensively we did to put the game away and we did not."

On the passing game lacking in the fourth quarter:

"We just gotta learn from it. You know, they were bringing a lot of zero pressure. I gotta be able to get different checks to the guys and, you know, ultimately just be, play in the quarterback position, make sure we're in the right position to be able to get the ball out to its perimeters, to the skill guys, so they can make plays and hopefully break a couple tackles and make some things happen."

On using his personal time after Sunday's game to move on and reflect:

"Well, move to the next game was, you know, just my process, like, I was treating it like it was a Sunday game. Obviously, you know, we had more extended time off, but, you know, it's kinda just the same process, sticking to it, lifting and film-watching, starting, getting an early jump on the 49ers after watching the tape back from the game. But the other part, I mean, you know, I mean, you still think about stuff like that, right? But it can't help me. It can help me moving forward, but, you know, I can't dwell on the past too much because I got a game on Monday night to worry about."

On any non-football related things that helped him move on this week:

"Yeah, I think, you know, just my circle checking on me, everybody checking on me, asking me how I'm doing because they see more of the scrutiny and criticism more than I do. You know, I see some of it, but everybody's checking on me, but it's all up to me, it's all part of my process, and I was able to move forward from it and get ready for this week."

On if he addressed the team at all after Sunday's game:

"Yeah, I mean, you gotta stand up there in front and be a man, right? Everybody, a part of it is ultimately on me, so I was saying my two cents and letting the guys know, like, you know, it would never happen again, and we're gonna move forward from that."

On what the team's response was towards him after he addressed them:

"I mean, I would say they know how much this game means to me and, you know, just a lapse like that is uncharacteristic for myself, and like I said, not the standard that I hold myself to. So obviously they're supportive of it, and, you know, they're all saying we're just gonna move forward from this and get ready for the next week's game and there's nothing we can do in the past. We can't go back and change the outcome or anything like that, you could just learn from it."

On increasing the tight end plays and how well he's felt defended by his teammates:

"I don't know. I thought to open guy, and, you know, [TE] Chig [Okonkwo] happened to be the open guy on some of the plays and maybe it could be because of me, who else is in the lineup. I don't really have those numbers on that, but, you know, I'm just doing my job and, you know, trying to find an open receiver."

*On how the communication was between him and Offensive Coordinator David Blough: *"Regardless, I think, you know, he communicated the situation, the play and everything like that. And for me, it's just like I said, it's ultimately on me. DQ got the heat, Blough, whatever, myself. I wouldn't even say it would be, don't even put it on the coaches. I gotta be aware, more aware, go out there and, you know, manage the game, right? And I did not do that, so it doesn't matter what happens on the sideline between the coaches or anything like that. I gotta notice everything that's happening and make sure that we're in the right situation to win the football game."

*On how much he thinks he learned this week: *"I mean, a lot. I feel like I just was able to grow as a person from this, and, you know, I always was told growing up don't make the same mistake twice. So, you know, made it once and won't make it again."

*On what they can do as an offense to handle the pressure and play better: *"You know, sit down with Blough and offensively his offensive staff, myself, have some answers for it knowing that, you know, teams are gonna try to get the ball out of my hand, heat us up, right, and everything like that. So just have an answer from him and, you know, preparing for it."