News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Discipline making the difference for Commanders defense

Oct 20, 2022 at 09:58 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW102022

While a lot of the attention has been on the Commanders offense in the last 72 hours, as quarterback Taylor Heinicke was named the starter for Week 7, head coach Ron Rivera did not want to miss an opportunity to compliment the progress Washington's defensive line has made.

The difference between last season or even the first couple weeks of 2022, Rivera believes, has a lot to do with the understanding of discipline.

"Really you see that [discipline] a lot more with their run gaps," Rivera said. "When we're disciplined, and it all starts with the get off, getting into your crease. Now as you move, you're no longer head up on a guy as much as you're already into the crease and getting vertical."

Rivera called out Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Montez Sweat for their success in making that shift of getting into the crease to win their battles. Sweat, who has recorded three sacks in the last two games, has become a force among defensive ends in the league.

"I saw a stat that said Montez is one of the top ends against the runs as well," Rivera said. "And again, it's getting vertical. It's getting into the back field and then basically playing the run on your way to the quarterback."

With the way these defensive players are trending, Rivera sees potential in this unit rising to where it was in 2020.

"I think they have a chance to," Rivera said. "I think they've done some really good things, and again we just gotta continue to work on being disciplined, continue to keep getting better as a group."

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Click HERE to get your seat at Sunday's Alumni Homecoming game against the Packers!

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell thankful for opportunity to be backup QB

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Unpacking the positives from the Week 6 win

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson explains feeling of scoring first NFL touchdown

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises strides made on defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Happy Victory Friday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Sweat excited to build on strong Week 5 outing

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders players committed to keeping morale high

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Dotson staying patient while dealing with hamstring injury

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A closer look at the Commanders' Week 5 matchup

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Final preparations for the Commanders' clash with the Titans

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Saahdiq Charles 'brings some athleticism' to right guard spot

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

Advertising