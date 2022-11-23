Wake Up Washington | How Chase Young fits in with the Commanders' D-Line

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about how the Commanders became a team of sneakerheads.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes about how Chase Young will fit in on the Commanders' defensive line.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the Commanders activating Chase Young.
- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras looks at the Commanders riding the high of winning five of the last six games.
- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd reports on London Fletcher being named a Hall of Fam semifinalist.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey explains why the Commanders are succeeding with Taylor Heinicke.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at the Commanders playing with confidence with Taylor Heinicke under center.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the Commanders activating Chase Young.
- The Washington Post's Scott Allen analyzes the 'hails' and 'fails' of Washington's win over Houston.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about why the Commanders duo of Jon Allen and Daron Payne is so dominant.
- ESPN's John Keim writes about why the Commanders are sticking with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Washington showed maturity against Texans.
- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock report for the Commanders after their win over the Texans.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the Commanders announcing Taylor Heinicke as the starter.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Being named starter a full circle moment for Heinicke
- London Fletcher, Henry Ellard named HOF semifinalists
- From the booth | Getting way too far ahead of ourselves
- Chase Young activated to 53-man roster
- 5 takeaways from Washington's win over Houston
- 3 numbers to know from Washington's win against Houston
- Commanders-Texans Stats & Snaps
- Instant analysis | Commanders' defense smothers Houston in 23-10 victory
- Game balls | 3 standouts from Washington's win in Houston
The Washington Commanders won their fifth game in six weeks in convincing fashion in Week 11, taking down the Houston Texans in a 23-10 victory. Check out all the best photos from the road win. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)