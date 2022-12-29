Wake Up Washington | Robinson grateful to receive Ed Block Courage Award

No story in the NFL this season has quite compared to that of Brian Robinson Jr.’s. The running back's rookie season took a horrifying turn on Aug. 29 when he was shot twice in an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C.
Major damage was avoided in his ligaments and bones, but he was sidelined, and few, if any, would have faulted him for wanting to sit out for longer.
Robinson, however, was back in the building smiling with his teammates just two days after the incident. Because of Robinson's strength and unshakeable love of football, the next several weeks featured a series of remarkable milestones, including making his regular season debut just 42 days after receiving his injuries.
"I never thought I'd be in a situation where I had to question or be questioned if I would be able to return back to playing football," he said as he made his way back to playing.
Fast forward to today and Robinson, despite missing for games, leads the team in rushing (710), rushing attempts (181) and rushing yards per game (64.5). He ranks second in the league amongst all rookies in rushing yards per game.
His character has shined bright throughout this journey. For the way he has approached this season, Robinson was awarded the team's 2022 Ed Block Courage Award on Wednesday. The honor is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who displays extraordinary courage in the face of adversity.
Robinson was full of gratitude after learning the news. The people that chose him were a significant source of support as he worked to comeback, and they continue to motivate him every day.
"That means a lot to me to be acknowledged for all the hard work that I've put in, just to be acknowledged by all the people around here," Robinson said. "I couldn't thank them anymore for nominating me and picking me to be the courage award guy. I'm thankful for everybody who chose me."
