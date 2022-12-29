News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Robinson grateful to receive Ed Block Courage Award

Dec 29, 2022 at 09:58 AM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW122922

No story in the NFL this season has quite compared to that of Brian Robinson Jr.’s. The running back's rookie season took a horrifying turn on Aug. 29 when he was shot twice in an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C.

Major damage was avoided in his ligaments and bones, but he was sidelined, and few, if any, would have faulted him for wanting to sit out for longer.

Robinson, however, was back in the building smiling with his teammates just two days after the incident. Because of Robinson's strength and unshakeable love of football, the next several weeks featured a series of remarkable milestones, including making his regular season debut just 42 days after receiving his injuries.

"I never thought I'd be in a situation where I had to question or be questioned if I would be able to return back to playing football," he said as he made his way back to playing.

Fast forward to today and Robinson, despite missing for games, leads the team in rushing (710), rushing attempts (181) and rushing yards per game (64.5). He ranks second in the league amongst all rookies in rushing yards per game.

His character has shined bright throughout this journey. For the way he has approached this season, Robinson was awarded the team's 2022 Ed Block Courage Award on Wednesday. The honor is given annually to a player from each National Football League team who displays extraordinary courage in the face of adversity.

Robinson was full of gratitude after learning the news. The people that chose him were a significant source of support as he worked to comeback, and they continue to motivate him every day.

"That means a lot to me to be acknowledged for all the hard work that I've put in, just to be acknowledged by all the people around here," Robinson said. "I couldn't thank them anymore for nominating me and picking me to be the courage award guy. I'm thankful for everybody who chose me."

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16

The Washington Commanders are on the field warming up for their Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

DSC07200
1 / 25
DSC07164
2 / 25
DSC07208
3 / 25
DSC07187
4 / 25
DSC07234
5 / 25
DSC07503
6 / 25
DSC07378
7 / 25
DSC07263
8 / 25
DSC07969
9 / 25
DSC07587
10 / 25
DSC07676
11 / 25
DSC07907
12 / 25
DSC08123
13 / 25
DSC07881
14 / 25
DSC08427
15 / 25
DSC08666
16 / 25
DSC08465
17 / 25
DSC08706
18 / 25
DSC08489
19 / 25
DSC08819
20 / 25
DSC09256
21 / 25
EF305619
22 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF305625
23 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
EF305535
24 / 25
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DSC09317
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson has been a menace for defenses

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders controls playoff destiny with two games remaining

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Turning the page to Cleveland

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders preparing for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | How Commanders recover, respond after Giants loss will be 'true test'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke respects Brock Purdy's journey

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A look at what cost the Commanders in the loss against the Giants

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Prepping for a short week and a trip out west

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders 'excited' for Giants game after 13 days without NFL action

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders might be the best team in D.C. — and this time there's buzz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Curtis Samuel 'a big part' of Commanders' success

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

Advertising