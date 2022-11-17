Wake Up Washington | Slye points to trust, respect in special teams unit success

Going into Monday Night Football, kicker Joey Slye had a sense that the Washington Commanders could turn out a performance to remember against the undefeated Eagles.
"I feel like you could just feel the energy around this team," Slye said. "I think it started with Coach Rivera and coming on down. We just have a belief in some of those things we're doing now."
That energy and belief helped propel Washington to a 32-21 upset win in Philadelphia. Slye was an integral part of the victory. He went 4-for-4, hitting field goals of 58, 55, 44 and 32 yards. Slye knew how important seizing those opportunities were in a game like that.
"Philadelphia is a great team, and they have an opportunity to score a lot of different ways," Slye said. "It's imperative in a game like that that we're scoring on every single drive."
For his performance, Slye was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Whether it be an individual accolade or a big result, the kicker sees trust and respect as key ingredients to success. Among the "close group" of Slye, Camaron Cheeseman and Tress Way, those feelings motivate them to be the best they can be.
"A guy like Tress to head our special teams unit, just holding our team to a standard that's just elite," Slye said. "He's one of the best in the league, one of the best to ever do it and for us to just kind of follow his lead and have him set the standard for us to reach for has been important."
On the other end of the experience spectrum, Slye has also been impressed and inspired by second-year long snapper Cheeseman.
"I've been able to bounce around for a couple of years and see some different guys in the league, and Cheese is up there with one of the best snappers I've ever worked with," Slye said.
The three will be working to keep tapping into their close connection and maintain the good rhythm they have going as Washington looks to build on the momentum of the Monday Night win.
"Our group is meshing, we're clicking really well and just hoping to kind of continue that through the rest of the year," Slye said.
