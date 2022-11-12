Wake Up Washington | Turner preaches consistency in pursuit of snapping offensive lull

If the Washington Commanders hope to walk out of Lincoln Financial Field with a win on Monday night, the offense needs to get flowing more. Washington's offensive coordinator Scott Turner addressed what needs to be fixed in order for the unit to shake off the lull that has plagued it in recent weeks.
Third down conversions will be crucial in establishing a rhythm. At a point towards the end of the first half of last Sunday's Week 9 (with about 4:23 to go), it was noted that the Commanders had not converted on third down since there was 1:18 left in the second quarter of the previous week's Colts game. In the last two games, the Commanders have converted on just five of their last 22 third downs attempts.
In prepping for Philly, Turner knows that better play-calling from him and better execution from his players will help remedy the issue.
"I gotta make sure that I'm making the right calls where we're protecting the quarterback, the ball's coming out, the best opportunity to get, No. 1, open and then we gotta make plays when they're there too, so it goes hand in hand," Turner said.
Whether its third down conversion or just getting points on the board in general, Turner believes the fundamental way to snap a lull is to focus on consistency, following through with responsibilities, the mental game, play-calling and more.
"We just need to consistently stack plays together," Turner said. "I think it's just consistency, guys consistently doing their jobs. Me making sure I'm doing a good job of stringing the right plays together, making sure our guys have the best opportunity to be successful."
