Wake Up Washington | Unpacking the positives from the Week 6 win

As the spotlights have dimmed and the dust has settled following Washington's Thursday Night Football win, it is time to look back on what went well in Week 6 as the Commanders hope to get a streak going.

Undoubtedly one of the more eye-popping stats from the victory, the Bears came up empty on their three trips to the end zone. What's more impressive is that all of those stops by the Commanders defense came within five yards of the end zone.

"The last four games our defense has corrected something," Santana Moss said in an episode of "Command Center" with Logan Paulsen and Bram Weinstein. "If it wasn't for those guys, we could have easily lost that game."

The Commanders' defense had experienced some challenges over the last several weeks in getting those big, game-shifting stops, and a switch flipped on Thursday night. The same can be said for Washington's turnover struggles this season. The Commanders had not recorded a turnover since Week 1, and then, against Chicago, notched two.

"Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good," Paulsen said. "There's been many times this season where the ball has come out, and they haven't gotten it so it's nice to get those two turnovers."

Also seeing a boost against the Bears was Washington's run game. Brian Robinson Jr. got his first NFL start and finished the game with 17 carries for 60 yards.

"I think having Brian Robinson back gives Scott Turner the confidence to call more runs," Paulsen said. "His physical style, his vision I think elevates that group."

As Ron Rivera also mentioned in his postgame press conference, Moss believes there is some exciting opportunity to "see-saw a little bit more" with Antonio Gibson early on.

Overall, Washington executed its game plan rather decently even though the offensive numbers were not off the charts. There were weaknesses in the Bears defense to exploit with the run game, and that is what the Commanders set to attack and did.