Washington Commanders and USO team up to assemble thousands of Care Packages for troops responding to Ukrainian crisis

Washington Commanders beanies and scarves were among the many items volunteers tucked into the packs, along with hygiene essentials such as combs and toothbrushes and favorite snacks such as Rice Krispies Treats, Oreos and Goldfish. Sgt. David Tatterson knows these treats -- little bites of home – will be an appreciated gift for soldiers.

"I would always stuff Slim Jims and Cheez-Its I'd get in my pocket," Sgt. Tatterson said with a smile.

During his time in Iraq in 2019, Tatterson always looked forward to receiving USO2GO care packages. Watching the volunteers gather to put together these packs hits Tatterson in a different way as someone who knows what it means to open one amidst all the emotions of a deployment.