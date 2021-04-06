Washington's Newcomers Can't Wait To Play For Ron Rivera

Almost every signee highlighted the "culture" and positive "direction" of the franchise, and it all starts with Rivera. He turned a 3-13 team into a 7-9 division winner amid a global pandemic -- all while battling cancer -- and he did so with the honesty, selflessness and morality that has defined his illustrious three-plus decades in the NFL.

"Guys love playing for him," Fitzpatrick said, and that's not just a cliché. Talk to current and former players (or read this story), and you'll glean the almost magnetic aura of wanting to go to battle with him.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel did not initially choose to play for Rivera -- the Panthers selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft -- but he was grateful to have Rivera help acclimate him to the professional ranks. Samuel increased his production in each of his first three seasons under Rivera while learning the philosophies needed to be a part of a consistent winner.

This offseason, Samuel made his own decision to reunite with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Washington. He intends on passing along those principles to a young team he describes as a "family-type group."