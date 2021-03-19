5 Things To Know About CB William Jackson III

The Washington Football Team's defense added yet another playmaker with the signing of cornerback William Jackson III on Friday.

A first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jackson started 48 games over his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, recording three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 41 passes defensed and 150 total tackles. Entering free agency, Pro Football Focus ranked Jackson as the No. 1 cornerback and 16th-best player available.

Here are five things to know about the newest member of Washington's secondary:

1. Jackson and fellow NFL CB Xavien Howard were high school teammates.

Long before Jackson became the Bengals' top option, he wasn't even the best cornerback on his team at Wheatley High School in Houston. But it is hard to blame him; after all, his running mate was reigning first team All-Pro Xavien Howard.

"That was amazing," Howard told the Miami Herald in 2018 about playing with Jackson. "We used to push each other every day."

Offensively, Howard played quarterback while Jackson lined up at receiver, and together they led Wheatley to the area finals in 2011. Over his final two seasons, Jackson hauled in 35 receptions for 626 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jackson also earned first-team All-District honors at defensive back both years, but academic problems early in his high school career kept programs from offering football scholarships. "I was kind of a knucklehead in high school," Jackson said at the NFL Scouting Combine in 2016.