2015 Game Information: Redskins-Dolphins

The Redskins held the Jaguars without a third down conversion (0-for-8). It marked the first time since the turn of the century that the Redskins have held a preseason opponent to a zero percent conversion rate on third downs. * The Redskins finished the preseason ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yardage differential per game ( 122.3). The Redskins finished in the Top 10 in the league in total defense (No. 2, 228.5 yards allowed per game) and total offense (No. 7, 350.8 yards per game). * The Redskins allowed only 266 rushing yards this preseason. The only other time this century the Redskins held their preseason opponents to fewer than 275 combined rushing yards came in the 2012 preseason prior to the team's division title that season (266). * Quarterback Colt McCoy started and completed 22-of-33 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown. He finished the game with a passer rating of 94.0. * Wide receiver Rashad Ross recorded preseason highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (103). * Ross finished the preseason with team highs in receptions (25), receiving yards (266) and receiving touchdowns (four). His receptions and receiving yards were the most by a member of the Redskins in a single preseason since the turn of the century. * Ross led the entire NFL this preseason in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Previous NFL receivers to lead the league in preseason receiving yards include Antonio Brown (2011), Victor Cruz (2010), Hakeem Nicks (2009) and Greg Jennings (2006). * Ross opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown reception from McCoy in the first quarter. * The receiving touchdown was Ross' fourth of the preseason. His four receiving touchdowns are the most by a member of the Redskins in a single preseason since Derrius Thompson and Darnerien McCants each recorded four receiving touchdowns in the 2002 preseason. *