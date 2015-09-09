2015 Game Information: Redskins-Dolphins

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Sunday's Redskins-Dolphins 2015 season opener at FedExField.
REGULAR SEASON WEEK 1WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-0) vs. MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-0)Sunday, Sept. 13 – 1 p.m. ET
FedExField (82,000) – Landover, Md.
The Washington Redskins will kickoff the 2015 regular season at home on Sunday, Sept. 13, as the team hosts the Miami Dolphins at FedExField. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Redskins will attempt to build off of a successful preseason that saw the team finish in the Top 10 in the NFL in both total defense (No. 2, 228.5 yards allowed per game) and total offense (No. 7, 350.8 yards per game). The Redskins finished the preseason ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yardage differential per game ( 122.3).
Sunday's game between the Redskins and Dolphins is a rematch of Super Bowls VII and XVII, the latter of which earned the Redskins their first Super Bowl championship in a 27-17 win at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. All season long, the NFL will be celebrating 22 Super Bowl rematches across 19 games in the lead-up to Super Bowl 50 next February.
A win on Sunday would improve the Redskins to 41-39-4 all-time in season openers. The Redskins are 24-21 in openers since the 1970 merger.
SERIES HISTORY— Redskins trail overall series, 5-8
Check out these top photos from the Washington Redskins' 2015 Preseason Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sept. 3, 2015, at FedExField.
— Redskins trail regular season series, 4-7
— Last meeting: Nov. 13, 2011 (20-9, MIA)
TELEVISION:CBS* *— Ian Eagle (play-by-play)
— Dan Fouts (color)
— Evan Washburn (sidelines)
RADIO: Redskins Radio Network
— Larry Michael (play-by-play)
— Sonny Jurgensen (color)
— Chris Cooley (analysis)
— Rick "Doc" Walker (sidelines)
THE OPPONENTThe Miami Dolphins enter the 2015 season following a 2014 campaign in which the team finished third in the AFC East with an 8-8 record. This season will be the team's fourth season under Head Coach Joe Philbin.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the Dolphins in passing in 2014, completing 392-of-590 passes for 4,045 yards with a career-high 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Tannehill started all 16 regular season contests and also was the team's second leading rusher with 311 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Last year, running back Lamar Miller led Miami in rushing and finished 10th in the NFL after compiling 1,099 rushing yards on 216 carries (5.1 avg.) with eight rushing touchdowns. Miller also contributed in the passing game with 38 receptions for 275 yards and one receiving touchdown.
The Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins have met 11 times during the regular season and twice in the Super Bowl. Here's a look back at some of those games.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry led the Dolphins in receptions a season ago with a team-rookie-record 84 catches for 758 yards (9.0 avg.) and five receiving touchdowns. Mike Wallace, now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, led the team in receiving yards with 862 yards on 67 receptions (12.9 avg.) and a team-high 10 receiving touchdowns.
Last year, cornerback Brent Grimes earned his third Pro Bowl selection after leading the Dolphins in interceptions (five), including one returned for a touchdown. Defensive end Cameron Wake posted a team-high 11.5 sacks. Linebacker Jelani Jenkins was the team's leading tackler with 108 tackles (81 solo), according to NFL GSIS.
Caleb Strugis handled kicking duties for the Dolphins during the 2014 campaign and converted 29-of-37 field goals. Brandon Fields was the team's primary punter and will return for his ninth season with the team in 2015 after averaging 46.3 yards per punt in 2014.
In the return game, Landry returned 34 kickoffs for 978 yards (28.1 avg.) and 25 punts for 204 yards (8.2 avg.) His 1,912 combined return yards ranked fourth in the NFL. WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK
- * *The Redskins and Dolphins staging a rematch of the Redskins' 27-17 victory in Super Bowl XVII. Including a Super Bowl XXVI rematch against the Bills in Week 15, the Redskins are featured in two of the NFL's 19 games that represent 22 Super Bowl rematches this season.
- The Redskins opening against an AFC opponent for a second consecutive season. Including the Redskins' season opener against the Houston Texans last season, this year's debut against Miami represents the first time the Redskins have opened the season against an AFC opponent in consecutive seasons since facing the New England Patriots and Houston Oilers in the openers of the 1978-79 seasons, respectively.
- The Redskins improving to 41-39-4 all-time in season openers since the team's inception in 1932.
- The Redskins winning their season opener for the fourth time in the last six seasons.
- The Redskins adding to their 17-11 mark in Week 1 home games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Washington is 8-3 all-time at FedExField on Kickoff Weekend.
Kicker Kai Forbath maintaining the highest field goal percentage in team history among players with at least 50 field goal attempts (88.1 percent). * Forbath (59) making one field goal to break a tie with Graham Gano (59) for fifth-most made field goals in team history. * Cornerback DeAngelo Hall intercepting a pass to give him 24 interceptions as a member of the Redskins, which would tie him with Ken Houston for ninth-most in team history. * Hall returning a fumble for a touchdown to tie Jessie Tuggle for the second-most in NFL history (five). Hall's four career fumble return touchdowns are currently tied for third in NFL history with Bill Thompson, Derrick Thomas, Keith Bulluck and Ronde Barber. * Hall returning a fumble for a touchdown to become the first player in NFL history with five fumble returns for touchdowns and five interception returns for touchdowns. * Wide receiver DeSean Jackson recording his 100th career start. *
Jackson (21) recording a 50-plus yard touchdown to tie Joey Galloway (22) for fifth-most total touchdowns of 50 yards or more in the NFL since the 1970 merger. * Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (38.0) recording two sacks to tie Brian Orakpo (40.0) for fifth-most sacks in team history. * Kerrigan forcing a fumble to improve upon his 15 career forced fumbles, the most forced fumbles by a member of the Redskins since 1994. * Running back Alfred Morris maintaining the highest rushing average in team history (4.52). * Morris recording 38 rushing yards to become the sixth player in team history to rush for 4,000 with Washington (John Riggins, Clinton Portis, Larry Brown, Stephen Davis and Terry Allen). * Morris (3,962) gaining 124 rushing yards to tie Allen (4,086) for fifth-most career rushing yards in team history. * Morris registering his 12th career 100-yard rushing game to tie Earnest Byner, George Rogers and Allen for fifth-most in team history. * Morris (28) scoring two rushing touchdowns to become the seventh player in Redskins history to record 30 career rushing touchdowns. * Morris continuing his streak of 48 consecutive games played, the longest active streak among NFC running backs and second-longest among all active NFL running backs (Frank Gore, 60).
NOTES FROM LAST GAME
- * *The Washington Redskins dropped their preseason finale to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-16, in front of an announced crowd of 52,620 at FedExField on Thursday.
- Despite the loss, the Redskins finished the 2015 preseason with a 3-1 record.
- The Redskins are now 6-2 all-time in preseason contests under Head Coach Jay Gruden.
The Redskins held the Jaguars without a third down conversion (0-for-8). It marked the first time since the turn of the century that the Redskins have held a preseason opponent to a zero percent conversion rate on third downs. * The Redskins finished the preseason ranked No. 1 in the NFL in yardage differential per game ( 122.3). The Redskins finished in the Top 10 in the league in total defense (No. 2, 228.5 yards allowed per game) and total offense (No. 7, 350.8 yards per game). * The Redskins allowed only 266 rushing yards this preseason. The only other time this century the Redskins held their preseason opponents to fewer than 275 combined rushing yards came in the 2012 preseason prior to the team's division title that season (266). * Quarterback Colt McCoy started and completed 22-of-33 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown. He finished the game with a passer rating of 94.0. * Wide receiver Rashad Ross recorded preseason highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (103). * Ross finished the preseason with team highs in receptions (25), receiving yards (266) and receiving touchdowns (four). His receptions and receiving yards were the most by a member of the Redskins in a single preseason since the turn of the century. * Ross led the entire NFL this preseason in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Previous NFL receivers to lead the league in preseason receiving yards include Antonio Brown (2011), Victor Cruz (2010), Hakeem Nicks (2009) and Greg Jennings (2006). * Ross opened the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown reception from McCoy in the first quarter. * The receiving touchdown was Ross' fourth of the preseason. His four receiving touchdowns are the most by a member of the Redskins in a single preseason since Derrius Thompson and Darnerien McCants each recorded four receiving touchdowns in the 2002 preseason. *
Linebacker Jackson Jeffcoat recorded a second quarter sack, giving him a sack in all four of the Redskins' contests this preseason. * Jeffcoat's 4.0 sacks this preseason were the most by a member of the Redskins in a single preseason since defensive end Ladairis Jackson posted 5.0 sacks in the 2002 preseason. * Kicker Kai Forbath converted a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter and finished the preseason 4-of-5 on field goal attempts. Forbath's lone miss this preseason came on a 56-yard attempt. * Rookie running back Mack Brown scored his first career preseason touchdown on a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. * Brown's touchdown came on a successful replay challenge by Head Coach Jay Gruden. The challenge was Gruden's first of the 2015 preseason. * Redskins quarterbacks finished the preseason with a completion percentage of 70.7 percent. During the 2014 regular season, the Redskins set a franchise record with a team completion percentage of 66.5 percent.
REDSKINS-DOLPHINS CONNECTIONS
Former Redskins on Dolphins:
- Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor (2004-05, Offensive Assistant Coach; 2006-07, Quarterbacks Coach)
Former Dolphins on Redskins:
- Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard (2011, Asst. Wide Receivers)
- DL Chris Baker (2010)
- CB Justin Rogers (2013)
Dolphins from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner (Annandale, Va.)
- DT A.J. Francis (Washington, D.C.)
- LB Jelani Jenkins (Rockville, Md.)
- DE Cameron Wake (Hyattsville, Md.)
Redskins from Florida:
- Special Projects/Asst. Special Teams Coach Bret Munsey (Winter Park)
- WR Pierre Garcon (Greenacres)
- DE Ricky Jean Francois (Carol City)
- RB Matt Jones (Seffner)
- RB Alfred Morris (Pensacola)
- RB Chris Thompson (Madison)
Dolphins who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:
- Linebackers Coach Mark Duffner (William & Mary)
- T Branden Albert (Virginia)
- DT A.J. Francis (Maryland)
Redskins who went to college in Florida:
- Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard (Florida)
- RB Matt Jones (Florida)
- RB Alfred Morris (Florida Atlantic)
- TE Jordan Reed (Florida)
- RB Chris Thompson (Florida State)
Notable Pro Connections:
- Head Coach Jay Gruden and Dolphins Defensive Coordinator Kevin Coyle worked together in Cincinnati in 2011. Gruden served as Offensive Coordinator while Coyle served as Defensive Backs Coach.
- Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Mike Clark and Dolphins Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor worked together in Seattle from 2008-09. Clark served in same capacity while Lazor served as Quarterbacks Coach. Lazor and Special Projects/Assistant Special Teams Coach Bret Munsey worked together in Philadelphia in 2013. Munsey served as a National Scout while Lazor served as Quarterbacks Coach.
- WR Rashad Ross and Dolphins T Branden Albert played together in Kansas City in 2013.
- DE Stephen Paea and Dolphins CB Zack Bowman played together in Chicago from 2011-13.
- G Shawn Lauvao, QB Colt McCoy and Dolphins TE Jordan Cameron played together in Cleveland from 2011-12.
DeAngelo Hall has signed an extension with the Redskins. Check out some of his highlights from his time in Washington.
CB DeAngelo Hall and Dolphins CB Brent Grimes played together in Atlanta in 2007. * CB Chris Culliver and Dolphins RB LaMichael James played together in San Francisco from 2012-14. QB Colt McCoy and TE Derek Carrier played together with James in San Francisco in 2013. S Dashon Goldson, DE Ricky Jean Francois and S Trenton Robinson played together with James in San Francisco in 2012. * NT Terrance Knighton and Dolphins DT C.J. Mosley played together in Jacksonville in 2012. * DE Ricky Jean Francois and Dolphins LB Kelvin Sheppard played together in Indianapolis in 2013. CB Justin Rogers played together with Sheppard in Buffalo from 2011-12. * T Ty Nsekhe and Dolphins WR Kenny Stills played together in New Orleans in 2014. * WR Pierre Garcon, Dolphins C/G Jacques McClendon and Dolphins G/T Jeff Linkenbach played together in Indianapolis in 2010. T Ty Nsekhe played together with Linkenbach in Indianapolis in 2012. DE Ricky Jean Francois played together with Linkenbach in Indianapolis in 2013. * CB Justin Rogers, Dolphins DT Earl Mitchell and Dolphins CB Brice McCain played together in Houston in 2013. * DE Frank Kearse and Dolphins QB Matt Moore played together in Carolina in 2010.
Notable College Connections:
- S Jeron Johnson and Dolphins CB Jamar Taylor played together at Boise State from 2008-10.
- G Spencer Long, LB Will Compton and Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh played together at Nebraska in 2009.
- WR Rashad Ross and Dolphins G Jamil Douglas played together at Arizona State from 2011-2.
- TE Jordan Reed, Dolphins LB Jelani Jenkins and Dolphins C Mike Pouncey played together at Florida from 2009-10. Reed, Jenkins and RB Matt Jones also played together at Florida in 2012.
- QB Kirk Cousins, S Trenton Robinson, Dolphins TE Dion Sims and Dolphins CB Tony Lippett played together at Michigan State in 2011.
- P Tress Way, Dolphins WR Kenny Stills, Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips and Dolphins RB Damien Williams played together at Oklahoma in 2012.
- CB Deshazor Everett and Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill played together at Texas A&M in 2011.
- LB Trent Murphy and Dolphins S Michael Thomas played together at Stanford from 2009-11.
. .