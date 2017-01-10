2017 Free Agent Profile: T.J. McDonald

Check out these photos of free agent safety T.J. McDonald.
Safety T.J. McDonald had two interceptions last season along with 49 tackles.
McDonald's best play came when he lined up as a nickel linebacker. He is able to cover tight ends and running backs coming out of the backfield. McDonald helped the Rams finish with the tenth best passing defense in the NFL in 2016 and the ninth overall defense. The 26-year-old safety out of USC is not a game changer but can be a serviceable starter in a secondary.