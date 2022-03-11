2022 free agency preview | Safety

Devin McCourty has spent all 12 seasons of his career with the Patriots and has been a mainstay of their defense, but it seems their time together is coming to an end. At 34 years old, he's not going to get a long term contract, but he has the ability to provide starting services for at least another two seasons.

Naturally, McCourty's numbers are down from when he was considered one of the better safeties in football, but it's not like he's completely fallen off, either. He's recorded at least 60 tackles in four of the last five seasons, and he has 10 interceptions since 2019 (he hasn't had that successful of a stretch since the first three seasons of his career). PFF notes that he's not going to be an impact run defender, but he's a standout in coverage.