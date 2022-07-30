Training Camp Notebook | Gibson returns to practice, Cole Turner stands out on Day 4

It was a special day at the Washington Commanders facility for Day 4 of training camp. Not only did it wrap up a solid week of practice for the team, but a certain Washington legend was also back in town to spend one last day with the team that drafted him.

Ryan Kerrigan, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, was the guest of honor during Saturday's practice. He could be seen on the defensive sideline mingling with the Commanders' defensive linemen as they rotated in and out of team drills.

"When you have a player who's gonna retire and is the all-time sack leader, you most certainly need to recognize the contributions to the organization, to the franchise, to the community, said head coach Ron Rivera.

There are a decade's worth of memories Kerrigan created with Washington, whether it was helping the team beat the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 or getting to know the fans a bit better. The relationships he built along the way, though, are what he enjoys the most.

"It's when I come back here...that I really am like, 'That's why I love this place,'" Kerrigan said. "It's all the relationships you build over the years with teammates, the coaches, the people in the kitchen, the strength staff, [the media] ... It's those that have really made this such a special thing."