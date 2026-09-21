5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders fell to 0-2 after a 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here are five takeaways from Week 2.

1. The latest on Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders are waiting for Daniels to undergo further testing before deciding on the next steps for his recovery. However, it's clear that Daniels' dislocated elbow -- the same one he injured twice last season -- is significant, and he will miss some time.

Guard Chris Paul stepped on Daniels' foot while running a play at the Commanders' 1-yard line, causing the quarterback to stumble and reach out his left arm for balance. Daniels' elbow buckled under his weight, and while he managed to throw the ball away, it was clear that something was wrong. Daniels had an air cast on his left arm as he was carted off the field.

The good news is that there were no fractures detected in the initial X-rays, head coach Dan Quinn said during his postgame press conference. The biggest question now is how much time Daniels will miss while recovering from the injury. Daniels missed about a month the last time he sustained a similar injury, so it's reasonable to assume that is a possibility. Surgery could also be an option, which would extend Daniels' recovery time.