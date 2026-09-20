Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 2

The Washington Commanders are on the road for a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Check out this gameday blog for stats, highlights and more from the action.
4:27 p.m.
Here we go. We're getting the Commanders' defense up first. Dak Prescott presents a difficult challenge for the unit, both as a runner and passer. It will be important for them to bottle him up today.
4:34 p.m.
Touchdown Dallas. Prescott connects with CeeDee Lamb for the score. It's 7-0 Cowboys after that 10-play drive. As expected, the Cowboys leaned on their passing game with Prescott completing five of his six passes for 53 yards.
4:47 p.m.
Washington gets a stop inside their own 10-yard line to force a field goal from the Cowboys. It's 10-0 after that 25-yarder. Good job to keep the Cowboys out of the end zone, but the Commanders need to find an answer for Lamb.
4:59 p.m.
That's the end of the first quarter. The Cowboys are up 10-0, but the Commanders are on the move. Jayden Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin for a key third down conversion, and the quarterback just scrambled to the Cowboys' 14-yard line. Daniels has looked efficient in the pocket so far, completing his first six passes for 52 yards. They need to finish this drive with a touchdown, though, to give their sideline some energy.
5:06 p.m.
The Commanders have to settle for a field goal here after a botched pitch from Daniels to Jacory Croskey-Merritt turned a second-and-5 into a third-and-long. Not an ideal way to finish the drive, but there were some positive things from the offense to get there. It's 10-3 still in the Cowboys' favor.
5:15 p.m.
Touchdown Dallas. Dake throws his second touchdown pass of the day to Jake Ferguson. 17-3 Cowboys.
5:28 p.m.
The Commanders just mustered a great response. Daniels orchestrated an eight-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a four-yard toss to Stefon Diggs -- his third touchdown pass of the season. Washington needed a response after going down 14 points and got it. Now, the pressure swings back to the defense, who need to get a stop on Prescott and find an answer for the Cowboys' passing game.
6:03 p.m.
We're at the half, but the Commanders just suffered what could be a brutal loss, not just for this game but for much longer. Daniels suffered an elbow injury and was carted off the field. Marcus Mariota is expected to take over at quarterback for the second half.
6:10 p.m.
Just confirmed what we already knew. Daniels has been ruled out, and Mariota will be the quarterback for the second half.
6:19 p.m.
That was a tough drive for Washington. They got more points on the board, but they could have gotten more off a 29-yard pass to Dyami Brown that was ruled incomplete in the end zone. The Commanders challenged the play, but call stood.
6:29 p.m.
It's 20-13 after the Brandon Aubrey field goal. Nice job by K'Lavon Chaisson, who got his first sack of the season, and Dorance Armstrong to get the Cowboys offense off the field. Washington's offense is back up and needs to find a way to get the momentum back in their favor.
6:32 p.m.
Fumble on the opening play of the drive. Cowboys ball.
Drew Stevens kick is no good. Cowboys ball. Tough way to end a drive that started with a lot of promise.
6:59 p.m.
Aubrey's 60-yarder is good. 30-13 Cowboys.
7:09 p.m.
Touchdown Commanders. Stefon Diggs has his second score of the day. It's 30-20 after the Stevens extra point.
The Washington Commanders have begun arriving at AT&T Stadium for their Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.