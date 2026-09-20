Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 2

That's the end of the first quarter. The Cowboys are up 10-0, but the Commanders are on the move. Jayden Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin for a key third down conversion, and the quarterback just scrambled to the Cowboys' 14-yard line. Daniels has looked efficient in the pocket so far, completing his first six passes for 52 yards. They need to finish this drive with a touchdown, though, to give their sideline some energy.