 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

Sep 21, 2026 at 09:58 AM
Author Image
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

stats_snaps_cowboys

"Washington-Dallas Monday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-20 loss against the Dallas Cowboys presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

General

  • The Washington Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 37-20 on Sunday aftrnoon.
  • Washington rushed for 129 yards in the first half. That is the most rushing yards by Washington against Dallas since 1978.
  • Washington held Dallas to under 75 yards rushing (66). This is Washington's first game holding an opponent to under 75 yards rushing since Week 1 of 2025 versus the New York Giants (74).
  • Washington's 182 rushing yards was the most rushing yards as a team against Dallas since Week 12 of the 2020 season.
  • Washington converted eight first downs which is tied for the second all-time against Dallas in a single game. It is the most since the team had nine against the Cowboys in Week 7 of the 2020 season.

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 2

Week2
1 / 113
KC200221 1
2 / 113
KC200475
3 / 113
KC200422
4 / 113
KC200470
5 / 113
KC200237
6 / 113
KC200287
7 / 113
KC200318
8 / 113
KC200278
9 / 113
KC200342
10 / 113
KC100376
11 / 113
KC100386
12 / 113
KC100395
13 / 113
KC200015
14 / 113
KC100312
15 / 113
KC100328
16 / 113
KC100263
17 / 113
KC100354
18 / 113
KC200080
19 / 113
KC209691
20 / 113
KC209715
21 / 113
KC209787
22 / 113
KC209714
23 / 113
KC209455
24 / 113
KC201303
25 / 113
KC201331
26 / 113
KC201286
27 / 113
KC201038
28 / 113
KC201028
29 / 113
KC201014
30 / 113
KC201161
31 / 113
KC201281
32 / 113
KC200904
33 / 113
KC200870
34 / 113
KC200802
35 / 113
KC200814
36 / 113
KC102541
37 / 113
KC102234
38 / 113
KC102305
39 / 113
KC102581
40 / 113
KC102522
41 / 113
KC102171
42 / 113
KC102175
43 / 113
KC102431
44 / 113
KC102552
45 / 113
KC102565
46 / 113
KC102475
47 / 113
KC102534
48 / 113
KC201991
49 / 113
KC202081
50 / 113
KC201948
51 / 113
KC202148
52 / 113
KC202298
53 / 113
KC202197
54 / 113
KC202146
55 / 113
KC202188
56 / 113
KC202149
57 / 113
KC201733
58 / 113
KC201923
59 / 113
KC201919
60 / 113
KC203108
61 / 113
KC203101
62 / 113
KC202906
63 / 113
KC202889
64 / 113
KC202869
65 / 113
KC202840
66 / 113
KC202838
67 / 113
KC202827
68 / 113
KC202667
69 / 113
KC204003
70 / 113
KC204103
71 / 113
KC204244
72 / 113
KC204139
73 / 113
KC203988
74 / 113
KC204211
75 / 113
KC203479 (1)
76 / 113
KC203851
77 / 113
KC203808
78 / 113
KC203805
79 / 113
KC203898
80 / 113
KC203672
81 / 113
KC203677
82 / 113
KC203665
83 / 113
KC203316
84 / 113
KC203497
85 / 113
KC203479
86 / 113
KC203324
87 / 113
KC203289
88 / 113
KC203298
89 / 113
KC203664
90 / 113
KC203670
91 / 113
KC203177
92 / 113
KC103144
93 / 113
KC203196
94 / 113
KC104165
95 / 113
KC105542
96 / 113
KC105595
97 / 113
KC105377
98 / 113
KC205721
99 / 113
KC205449
100 / 113
KC205565-2
101 / 113
KC205314
102 / 113
KC205320
103 / 113
KC204998
104 / 113
KC205260
105 / 113
KC205224
106 / 113
KC205261
107 / 113
KC104534
108 / 113
KC204916
109 / 113
KC204907
110 / 113
KC204769
111 / 113
KC204877
112 / 113
KC204764
113 / 113
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Offense

  • QB Jayden Daniels completed 11-of-17 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 69 yards.
  • Daniels has surpassed 5,000 career passing yards. In 26 career games, Daniels becomes the fastest player in NFL history to surpass 5,000 career passing yards, 1,200 career rushing yards and 35 career passing touchdowns.
  • Daniels' rushed for 69 yards in the first half against the Cowboys. That is the most rushing yards by a quarterback against Dallas in NFL history.
  • Daniels is the fourth Washington QB to reach 5,000 passing yards in the first three seasons of their career. He is the first to achieve the feat since QB Robert Griffin III (7,828).
  • QB Marcus Mariota completed 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.
  • RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 43 yards.
  • WR Stefon Diggs caught five passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Diggs recorded his 76th career touchdown reception in the second quarter. He has now moved into Top 40 all-time in NFL history in touchdown receptions. He is now tied with Harold Jackson and Fred Biletnikoff on the all-time list.
  • Diggs has recorded a touchdown reception in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 9 and 10 of the 2025 NFL season.
  • Diggs recorded his 950th reception in the fourth quarter. He is the 23rd player in NFL history to accomplish the feat.
  • Diggs recorded two touchdown passes for the first time since Week 1 of the 2024 season.
  • Diggs is one of three active wide receivers in the NFL to have at least 950 career receptions. He joins WR Keenan Allen (1,061) and WR Davante Adams (1,020).
  • Diggs (77) has moved into a tie with Joey Galloway for No. 38 all-time in NFL history in touchdown receptions.
  • Diggs is the first Commanders player to record two touchdown receptions in a single game against Dallas since TE Jordan Reed accomplished the feat in 2016.
  • WR Terry McLaurin caught two passes for 50 yards.
  • With his reception in the first quarter, McLaurin (56) passed Bobby Mitchell (55) and moves into a tie with Chris Cooley (56) for No. 6 all-time in franchise history in receptions against Dallas.
  • McLaurin surpassed 7,000 career receiving yards.
  • RB Rachaad White rushed for 43 yards and caught six passes for 40 yards.
  • White's 43 rushing yards in today's game are the most he's had in a single game since Week 5 of 2025 (41).

Defense

  • OLB K'Lavon Chaisson totaled three passes and 1.0 sack.
  • LB Leo Chenal led the team with 12 total tackles.
  • DT Javon Kinlaw registered two tackles and one sack.
  • Kinlaw recorded his first sack since Week 18 of the 2024 season and his 10.5 career sack.
  • CB Amik Robertson had five total tackles and two passes defensed.

Snap counts

Offense (71 plays)

PlayersPlaysPercentage
Chris Paul71100
Josh Conerly71100
Nick Allegretti71100
Sam Cosmi6896
Brandon Coleman6186
Terry McLaurin5070
Ben Sinnott4868
Jayden Daniels3955
Dyami Brown3955
Rachaad White3752
Stefon Diggs3651
Antonio Williams3549
Marcus Mariota3245
Jacory Croskey-Merritt2637
John Bates2231
Colson Yankoff2130
Treylon Burks2130
Andrew Wylie1217
Jaylin Lane1115
Kaytron Allen68
Matt Gulbin46

Defense (55 plays)

PlayerPlaysPercentage
Sonny Styles55100
Nick Cross55100
Amik Robertson55100
Jeremy Reaves5091
Leo Chenal4582
Mike Sainristil4582
Daron Payne3767
K'Lavon Chaisson3665
Odafe Oweh3564
Javon Kinlaw3156
Quan Martin3055
Charles Omenihu2953
Dorance Armstrong2444
Rasul Douglas2444
Tim Settle1731
Shy Tuttle1731
Javonte Jean-Baptiste1324
Joshua Josephs713

Related Content

news

Final thoughts | The latest on Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the media the day after the team's 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here are some of his final thoughts before the team moves on to the home opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

news

5 takeaways from Commanders vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders fell to 0-2 after a 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here are five takeaways from Week 2.

news

Instant analysis | Commanders fall to 0-2 after 37-20 loss to Cowboys

The Washington Commanders fell to 0-2 on the road to the Dallas Cowboys, but there are far bigger concerns for the team following the defeat.

news

Gameday blog | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 2

The Washington Commanders are on the road for a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Check out this gameday blog for stats, highlights and more from the action.

news

Inactives | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 2

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for their Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Hail Mail | Confidence in TEs and Terry McLaurin's role

I'm back to answer more questions from the Washington Commanders' fan base, and it's a special gameday edition of the mail bag!

news

Commanders vs. Cowboys | How to watch, listen, stream

The Washington Commanders are on the road once again for a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

news

Commanders add DT Ricky Barber to practice squad; elevate 2 players to active roster

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster move on Wednesday.

news

Quince Orchard rallies late to beat Stone Bridge, 20-6, behind running back who tore his ACL in the same matchup last season

The Cougars rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to spoil Stone Bridge's homecoming, 20-6, at F.H. Furr Field.

news

Frankie Luvu, Chig Okonkwo ruled out for Week 2 vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will be without two of their playmakers, as both tight end Chig Okonkwo and linebacker Frankie Luvu have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Three keys | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 2

The Washington Commanders are traveling to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Here are three keys to securing a division win.

Advertising