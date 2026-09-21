Commanders-Cowboys Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Dallas Monday Stats Pack" is presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 37-20 loss against the Dallas Cowboys presented by EquiTrust Life Insurance Company, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
General
- The Washington Commanders fell to the Dallas Cowboys 37-20 on Sunday aftrnoon.
- Washington rushed for 129 yards in the first half. That is the most rushing yards by Washington against Dallas since 1978.
- Washington held Dallas to under 75 yards rushing (66). This is Washington's first game holding an opponent to under 75 yards rushing since Week 1 of 2025 versus the New York Giants (74).
- Washington's 182 rushing yards was the most rushing yards as a team against Dallas since Week 12 of the 2020 season.
- Washington converted eight first downs which is tied for the second all-time against Dallas in a single game. It is the most since the team had nine against the Cowboys in Week 7 of the 2020 season.
Offense
- QB Jayden Daniels completed 11-of-17 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 69 yards.
- Daniels has surpassed 5,000 career passing yards. In 26 career games, Daniels becomes the fastest player in NFL history to surpass 5,000 career passing yards, 1,200 career rushing yards and 35 career passing touchdowns.
- Daniels' rushed for 69 yards in the first half against the Cowboys. That is the most rushing yards by a quarterback against Dallas in NFL history.
- Daniels is the fourth Washington QB to reach 5,000 passing yards in the first three seasons of their career. He is the first to achieve the feat since QB Robert Griffin III (7,828).
- QB Marcus Mariota completed 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.
- RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt rushed for 43 yards.
- WR Stefon Diggs caught five passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
- Diggs recorded his 76th career touchdown reception in the second quarter. He has now moved into Top 40 all-time in NFL history in touchdown receptions. He is now tied with Harold Jackson and Fred Biletnikoff on the all-time list.
- Diggs has recorded a touchdown reception in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 9 and 10 of the 2025 NFL season.
- Diggs recorded his 950th reception in the fourth quarter. He is the 23rd player in NFL history to accomplish the feat.
- Diggs recorded two touchdown passes for the first time since Week 1 of the 2024 season.
- Diggs is one of three active wide receivers in the NFL to have at least 950 career receptions. He joins WR Keenan Allen (1,061) and WR Davante Adams (1,020).
- Diggs (77) has moved into a tie with Joey Galloway for No. 38 all-time in NFL history in touchdown receptions.
- Diggs is the first Commanders player to record two touchdown receptions in a single game against Dallas since TE Jordan Reed accomplished the feat in 2016.
- WR Terry McLaurin caught two passes for 50 yards.
- With his reception in the first quarter, McLaurin (56) passed Bobby Mitchell (55) and moves into a tie with Chris Cooley (56) for No. 6 all-time in franchise history in receptions against Dallas.
- McLaurin surpassed 7,000 career receiving yards.
- RB Rachaad White rushed for 43 yards and caught six passes for 40 yards.
- White's 43 rushing yards in today's game are the most he's had in a single game since Week 5 of 2025 (41).
Defense
- OLB K'Lavon Chaisson totaled three passes and 1.0 sack.
- LB Leo Chenal led the team with 12 total tackles.
- DT Javon Kinlaw registered two tackles and one sack.
- Kinlaw recorded his first sack since Week 18 of the 2024 season and his 10.5 career sack.
- CB Amik Robertson had five total tackles and two passes defensed.
Snap counts
Offense (71 plays)
|Players
|Plays
|Percentage
|Chris Paul
|71
|100
|Josh Conerly
|71
|100
|Nick Allegretti
|71
|100
|Sam Cosmi
|68
|96
|Brandon Coleman
|61
|86
|Terry McLaurin
|50
|70
|Ben Sinnott
|48
|68
|Jayden Daniels
|39
|55
|Dyami Brown
|39
|55
|Rachaad White
|37
|52
|Stefon Diggs
|36
|51
|Antonio Williams
|35
|49
|Marcus Mariota
|32
|45
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|26
|37
|John Bates
|22
|31
|Colson Yankoff
|21
|30
|Treylon Burks
|21
|30
|Andrew Wylie
|12
|17
|Jaylin Lane
|11
|15
|Kaytron Allen
|6
|8
|Matt Gulbin
|4
|6
Defense (55 plays)
|Player
|Plays
|Percentage
|Sonny Styles
|55
|100
|Nick Cross
|55
|100
|Amik Robertson
|55
|100
|Jeremy Reaves
|50
|91
|Leo Chenal
|45
|82
|Mike Sainristil
|45
|82
|Daron Payne
|37
|67
|K'Lavon Chaisson
|36
|65
|Odafe Oweh
|35
|64
|Javon Kinlaw
|31
|56
|Quan Martin
|30
|55
|Charles Omenihu
|29
|53
|Dorance Armstrong
|24
|44
|Rasul Douglas
|24
|44
|Tim Settle
|17
|31
|Shy Tuttle
|17
|31
|Javonte Jean-Baptiste
|13
|24
|Joshua Josephs
|7
|13