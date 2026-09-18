Three keys | Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 2

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

The Washington Commanders are traveling to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Here are three keys to securing a division win.

1. Get started earlier on offense.

There were moments late in Washington's Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles where the offense moved the ball well against the Eagles. Nearly half of Washington's 295 total yards came on their final two drives, when the team was in a position where they needed production to keep things competitive. But that was also one of Washington's biggest problems last weekend; its offense needed three quarters to get comfortable.

While the Eagles are expected to have one of the league's best defenses this year, it wasn't as if the Commanders were lacking in opportunities to swing momentum in their favor. They actually possessed the ball about seven minutes longer than the Eagles and started two drives past their own 40-yard line. And yet, aside from their four scoring drives, they only amassed 47 yards on 28 plays.

There were several reasons for those struggles. Receivers like Stefon Diggs had drops on passes that would have resulted in decent yardage. It's also the first time the entire starting offense was running the new scheme in a game, so the spacing in the passing game wasn't up to standard. The Eagles' defense didn't offer many opportunities for explosive plays, but the Commanders also struggled to capitalize in key moments.