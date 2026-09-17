Practice notes: Dorance Armstrong ready to impact Commanders' defense

The suspension delayed Armstrong's return, but the Commanders are excited to have him fully back in the fold. Having him back, head coach Dan Quinn said, "definitely helps" because of his ability to play on the inside and the edge. Although he's technically third on the depth chart behind Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson, he remains a key piece of the Commanders' game plan, which was why Quinn called it "a big deal" to get him practice reps so he had something to build upon during his debut.

"To see his speed back, his explosion back, that's a big deal," Quinn said. "Dorance is a player that has feel. He knows...what to react to. And so, having more players like that who have that type of versatility, that adds a lot of value."

The Commanders' pass rush is drastically different from the last time Armstrong played in a game. Rather than being the only player who could consistently pressure quarterbacks, which was often the case in 2025, he's now surrounded by the investments the Commanders made in the offseason to improve that component of the defense. Oweh and Chaisson are the headliners, but players like rookie Joshua Josephs, Javontae Jean-Baptiste and even blitzers like Sonny Styles make up a front seven that is full of players who can cause disruption in the backfield.

"That just makes us stronger," Armstrong said. "I guess the better the pass rushers, the better our team's gonna be. We didn't have a lot of help last year, but now we got guys that [are] young, fresh, and ready to go."

And for the Commanders, who now use a scheme that relies on a strong pass rush to create disruption at the line of scrimmage, it's never a bad thing to have another pass rusher up front.

"We're excited to get Oweh, and KC [Chaisson] and him [Armstrong] all back in the rotation together," Quinn said. "We were ready to see that. And it'd be nice to put it into action."

It's unknown at this point exactly how involved Armstrong will be in the game plan against the Dallas Cowboys. He might be ready to contribute from a physical standpoint, but it might take time for him to get a larger snap count. No matter how much he's on the field, though, Armstrong is ready to make an impact.