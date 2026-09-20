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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders vs. Cowboys | How to watch, listen, stream

Sep 20, 2026 at 10:08 AM
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Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are on the road once again for a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here's how to watch, listen to and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • Washington is 18-44-2 against the Cowboys on the road and 47-81-2 all-time.
  • Week 2 is the earliest Washington will travel to Dallas since 2006 when the teams also played in Week 2.
  • Week 2 is the earliest Washington has faced Dallas since 2019 when the teams also played in Week 2.
  • This is the sixth time that Washington and Dallas will play in a Week 2 matchup.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

The Commanders broadcast for Week 2 will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer with Tom Brady as an analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will serve as sideline reporters.

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HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

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