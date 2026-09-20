Hail Mail | Confidence in TEs and Terry McLaurin's role

@loveflapjack__: Where do you think terrys role will stand for this game and do you think Dak will embarrass us or not have enough time to make deep play?

@F_r_e_d_L_e_e: Terry's last big target (14) game was in week 13 of last year. Can we expect him to reach that many targets again soon?

Let's talk about McLaurin's role first. I don't think anyone was happy with McLaurin's lack of receptions last week. Good things tend to happen when McLaurin gets the ball, and it's rare for him to only have one reception in a game. There are layers to his lack of production, though. For one, I'm going to point back to the fact that the Eagles have a great secondary. It was clear that the Eagles were not going to let McLaurin beat them, so they put a lot of attention on him. I don't care what kind of receiver is out there; the more defensive backs are focused on you, the harder it is to do your job.

The offense's struggles to stay on the field early also played a role. If the offense were able to get in a rhythm, McLaurin would obviously have more opportunities. What's more, and this is not to place the blame on any one person, but if some of the Commanders' other receivers were able to haul in some of their drops, then the Eagles would have been forced to move some of that attention they put on McLaurin back over to other players. But, like I said earlier, I don't foresee this to be a lingering issue going forward.

As for how many targets he'll get, I know that was something David Blough talked about in the offseason. I could see him hitting double-digit targets in games this season, but this offense has more weapons than it's had in a while. It might just depend on the game and the defense they're playing that week. But I will reiterate the point that good things tend to happen when McLaurin gets the ball, and I'm all for getting him the ball as much as possible.