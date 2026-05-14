Antonio Williams wants to give 'everything' to Commanders' offense

What stood out the most was Williams' route running ability, which is why he's able to play both inside and outside despite not being the biggest player at the position. General manager Adam Peters said the route nuance Williams showed in college was advanced for a player at that level, and Williams showed that by running crisp, efficient routes during individual, seven-on-seven and team drills. Williams said he works with several people to fine-tune his skill set, but he also studies players like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Davante Adams and Antonio Brown, all of whom are known for smooth route running.

His best tactic for staying sharp as a route runner, however, is practice, and lots of it.

"It's just really trying to perfect your craft and then taking a lot of stuff from other guys and just watching film and learning from them," Williams said. "So, I've always been a student of the game and always looking for ways to improve and get better."

That work showed up in Williams' production. He ranked in the 88th percentile against single man coverage heading into the 2025 season, and that continued in his final season with the Tigers. He caught 70.4% of his targets against man coverage with zero drops. He also caught nine receiving touchdowns of at least 20 yards since 2024, which was tied for the most in college football. It's a credit to his ability to separate at the top of routes, but Williams just sees it as part of the job.