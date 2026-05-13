How to watch, stream, learn more about the 2026 NFL schedule

The Washington Commanders' 2026 schedule is close to being released, and fans will soon be able to mark their calendars to attend their most anticipated matchups.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, stream and learn more about the Commanders' 2026 schedule.
When will it be released?
- The NFL announced last week that the 2026 schedule will be released on May 14 at 8 p.m. as part of a two-hour presentation on ESPN and NFL Network. The Commanders will also announce their 2026 schedule on their website and all social media platforms.
Who will the Commanders be playing in 2026?
- The Commanders will play all four teams in the NFC West and AFC South, including two home matchups against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, who have a first-round bye in this year's playoffs. The Commanders will host the Houston Texans, another playoff team, for the first time since the 2018 season in just the seventh matchup between the two squads in franchise history.
- Since the Commanders (5-12) finished third in the NFC East, they will also play the third place teams in the NFC South, AFC North and NFC North. This means the Commanders will host the Atlanta Falcons, marking the sixth consecutive season that the two teams will play each other. The Commanders will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of the Monday Night Football game the two teams played in 2024 as well as the Minnesota Vikings on the road. The Commanders are scheduled to have nine home games this season.
- Here's a full list of Washington's home and away opponents this year:
- Home opponents:
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Road opponents:
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings
- San Francisco 49ers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Arizona Cardinals
- Tennessee Titans
- Home opponents:
Will the Commanders play an international game?
- Yes! The Washington Commanders will play the Indianapolis Colts as the "home team" at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in Week 4 as part of the NFL's 2025 International Games. Kickoff time is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 4, with the game being televised on NFL Network. It is the franchise's second straight international game and the third overall since the NFL began playing games overseas. Last year, the Commanders played the Miami Dolphins at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, resulting in a 16-13 loss.
- Don't want to wait to get tickets? Join us in London with an Official Ticket and Travel Package through On Location **here!**
What is the Commanders' strength of schedule?
- Based on the final records of teams from last season, the Commanders have the 16th most difficult strength of schedule in 2026.
How much will the Commanders travel in 2026?
- The Commanders will travel a total of 18,491 miles in 2026, which ranks 16th in the NFL this season. This is an improvement over the 2025 campaign, when they traveled nearly 3,000 more miles for games. With the exception of the London game and two road matchups against NFC West opponents, the Commanders will spend most of their time in either the central or eastern time zones.
What's been revealed already?
- Other than Washington's international game against the Colts, nothing has been revealed about the Commanders' 2026 schedule. Be sure to turn your notifications on and check out Commanders.com tomorrow for all the details about the upcoming seasons' slate of games.