Commanders UDFA K Drew Stevens ready to compete in training camp

There will be several position battles playing out when the Washington Commanders begin training camp in late July, and you can add kicker to the list of spots that will feature players duking it out for a spot on the roster.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens officially joined the Commanders earlier this month as a member of the team's nine-player undrafted free agent class. He garnered interest from several teams in the days following the draft, with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans extending invites to their minicamps. The Commanders were initially reported to be one of the teams that gave him an invite, but rather than waiting for a market to build, they decided to sign him outright.

Stevens originally didn't think the Commanders would sign a kicker because they had Jake Moody, who is the incumbent at the position for now, but the team wants to create competition throughout the roster, and Stevens will be given every opportunity to win the job.

Stevens, a former First Team all-state kicker from South Carolina, is regarded as one of the best kickers and scorers in Hawkeyes history, scoring 352 points over four seasons. He set school records with 76 total field goals made with 12 from 50-plus yards (another school record), and the 58-yarder he hit in 2025 is tied for the longest in school history. Stevens' name is listed several times in Iowa's top 10 longest field goals, as he is also tied for the fifth-longest (55 yards) and ninth-longest (54 yards).

Most of Stevens' day at Washington Commanders' rookie minicamp was spent away from the rest of the players on the field. He worked with the long snapper and holder who were invited for a tryout hitting field goals at different distances. He had not kicked in the four days leading up to practice, but that did not stop him from hitting a 53-yarder in windy conditions.