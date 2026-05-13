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Commanders UDFA K Drew Stevens ready to compete in training camp

May 13, 2026 at 12:45 PM
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Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Iowa 's Drew Stevens celebrates his field goal against Vanderbilt during the second half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa 's Drew Stevens celebrates his field goal against Vanderbilt during the second half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

There will be several position battles playing out when the Washington Commanders begin training camp in late July, and you can add kicker to the list of spots that will feature players duking it out for a spot on the roster.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens officially joined the Commanders earlier this month as a member of the team's nine-player undrafted free agent class. He garnered interest from several teams in the days following the draft, with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans extending invites to their minicamps. The Commanders were initially reported to be one of the teams that gave him an invite, but rather than waiting for a market to build, they decided to sign him outright.

Stevens originally didn't think the Commanders would sign a kicker because they had Jake Moody, who is the incumbent at the position for now, but the team wants to create competition throughout the roster, and Stevens will be given every opportunity to win the job.

Stevens, a former First Team all-state kicker from South Carolina, is regarded as one of the best kickers and scorers in Hawkeyes history, scoring 352 points over four seasons. He set school records with 76 total field goals made with 12 from 50-plus yards (another school record), and the 58-yarder he hit in 2025 is tied for the longest in school history. Stevens' name is listed several times in Iowa's top 10 longest field goals, as he is also tied for the fifth-longest (55 yards) and ninth-longest (54 yards).

Most of Stevens' day at Washington Commanders' rookie minicamp was spent away from the rest of the players on the field. He worked with the long snapper and holder who were invited for a tryout hitting field goals at different distances. He had not kicked in the four days leading up to practice, but that did not stop him from hitting a 53-yarder in windy conditions.

"I could have gone further back," Stevens said. "I'm just kind of knocking some rust off...but we'll see."

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Stevens had a strong finish to his college career, earning a Third Team All-Big Ten selection for leading the team with 107 points with a 78.6% field goal rate (22-of-28). He ranked second in the conference and 12th in the country in field goals made per game, and the 58-yarder he hit against Oregon was the third-longest of the year by any kicker. He also hit a game-winner -- one of four that he had for his entire career -- in a 20-17 victory over Michigan State.

The Commanders have been searching for a consistent answer at kicker, trying out several options over the last two seasons. The team has had seven kickers since 2024, from Austin Seibert and Zane Gonzalez to Matt Gay and Moody. Gay had the job for the longest and appeared in 10 games but was replaced by Moody for the final six games. Moody hit 10 of his 11 field goal attempts and 10 of his 11 extra points in that span.

There's no guarantee that Moody or Stevens will end up winning the job, but head coach Dan Quinn highlighted the position as one of the spots the team was talking about, promising they would see it and other position battles "all the way through."

Regardless of who is named the starting kicker, it's a position the Commanders need to improve upon in 2026. They ranked 22nd in field goal attempts per game, 28th in field goals made per game and 29th in field goal conversion rate. They want to get the most out of every offensive possession, and in order to do that, they need to find someone who can get points on the board when drives stall out for the entire season.

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