3 things to watch during Commanders' rookie minicamp

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
After months of waiting, football is finally back...kind of.
The Washington Commanders' veterans have been in the building for the past few weeks as part of the team's offseason workout program. They'll soon be joined by the team's rookie draft picks and undrafted free agents, who will take the field wearing the burgundy and gold for the first time during rookie minicamp this weekend.
Rookie minicamps are a bit different compared to other practices. Contact is not allowed, and it's full of undrafted and tryout players looking to prove why they need to come back for the rest of the summer. It's an opportunity for the team to ease their new players into their culture and teach them how to warm up and get acclimated to their expectations. It has value, of course, but we won't learn much about the team as a whole from the roughly hour-long practice.
However, there are some nuggets that can be taken from rookie minicamp if one knows what to look for. So, here are three things to watch during Friday's practice.
1. Sonny Styles' athleticism.
The first six picks of the draft fell in such a way that the Commanders had their pick of some of the best defenders in the class. They ultimately chose Styles -- something general manager Adam Peters said was an easy decision -- not just for his knowledge and leadership skills, but also for his elite athleticism that is rarely found at his position.
Friday's practice will be the first chance to see some of that in action.
Styles recorded a 9.99 Relative Athletic Score, shattering records with a 43.5-inch vertical and 11-foot-2 broad jump. High athletic numbers don't always equate to on-field success, but traits like speed, burst and explosiveness have a history of translating to the modern game. It will be important to see how Styles runs through individual drills, which is admittedly a low bar, but it will offer a glimpse into his athletic traits and how they stand out from his peers.
There's a chance Styles will get some work in seven-on-seven drills, which the team normally runs near the end of rookie minicamp practices. To be clear, there won't be any contact here, either, but it will show a bit of how Styles can work in coverage. This was a key part of Styles' evaluation during the draft process, as his ability to run sideline-to-sideline with urgency and quickness was touted by the Commanders' front office. The Commanders' linebackers struggled with this last season, and having someone who can cover running backs, tight ends and slot receivers would be a boon for the unit.
2. Antonio Williams' route running.
Similar to Styles' athleticism, Williams' route running was one of the main reasons the Clemson wideout was high on Washington's board. Peters said the nuances he showed in the Tigers' offense was advanced for a college player, adding that much of what he put on display isn't normally learned until a player gets to the NFL level.
The Commanders, who are in need of help at wide receiver, are banking on Williams' ability to create separation from defensive backs. It's partially why they feel so confident he can play on the outside -- a spot where he didn't spend much time in 2025 but had a much more balanced snap count in 2024 -- and operate as a chess piece in David Blough's offense. Peter told The Insiders on NFL Network that Williams can "come in and play right away" because he can already run NFL-style routes and beat man coverage.
The Commanders need a complement to Terry McLaurin in Blough's offense, and while Williams might not be the big, downfield target fans thought they might go after, the fact that he's ahead in his development as a route runner might make him a valuable option for that role. There should be a lot of attention on him during individual drills and seven-on-seven drills to see if he lives up to the hype.
The Commanders 2026 first-round pick is welcomed at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park
3. Athan Kaliakmanis' arm.
This might not be high on some other lists, but there is value in seeing whether Kaliakmanis can make NFL-level throws.
As fans know, the Commanders experienced some of the worst injury luck in the league, particularly at the quarterback position. Jayden Daniels only played in 10 games and finished fewer than that. That left Marcus Mariota to operate as the starter for much of the season, but he also experienced injuries that forced him to miss time. Josh Johnson -- the third quarterback on the active roster -- closed out the season, and the team signed Jeff Driskel off the street as an extra precaution.
The Commanders could find another veteran off the street if they have similar injury luck in 2026, but it's likely they would rather turn to a player that's spent more time in their system to ensure the offense runs as smoothly as possible. There isn't a scenario where it would be ideal for Kaliakmanis to be on the field over a healthy Daniels, but the team feels like Kaliakmanis has traits they can develop. He was one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the draft class, and all of his metrics improved in his final season with Rutgers.
There's also the reality that Mariota will not be on the Commanders' roster at some point, and it would be beneficial for the team to have his successor already in waiting on their roster. There's no guarantee that Kaliakmanis could be that option, but with the right development and time to sit and learn, there's a path where he could be their primary backup in two or three years.