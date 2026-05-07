3 things to watch during Commanders' rookie minicamp

3. Athan Kaliakmanis' arm.

This might not be high on some other lists, but there is value in seeing whether Kaliakmanis can make NFL-level throws.

As fans know, the Commanders experienced some of the worst injury luck in the league, particularly at the quarterback position. Jayden Daniels only played in 10 games and finished fewer than that. That left Marcus Mariota to operate as the starter for much of the season, but he also experienced injuries that forced him to miss time. Josh Johnson -- the third quarterback on the active roster -- closed out the season, and the team signed Jeff Driskel off the street as an extra precaution.

The Commanders could find another veteran off the street if they have similar injury luck in 2026, but it's likely they would rather turn to a player that's spent more time in their system to ensure the offense runs as smoothly as possible. There isn't a scenario where it would be ideal for Kaliakmanis to be on the field over a healthy Daniels, but the team feels like Kaliakmanis has traits they can develop. He was one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the draft class, and all of his metrics improved in his final season with Rutgers.