Top plays from Joshua Josephs' college career

1. Josephs fights through a block to record a TFL.

Josephs has plenty of tools that help him rush the passer, but he also put up strong numbers against the run. He earned a positive grade in each of the last three seasons from Pro Football Focus and led all edge defenders in the category in 2024.

Plays like the one he had against Mississippi State show why Josephs can be valuable for a Commanders defense that struggled against the run in 2025. With the Bulldogs facing a second-and-6, their offense ran a misdirection play that featured quarterback Blake Shapen faking a handoff before cutting upfield. It looked like the play would work, as Shapen saw a wide gap in Tennessee's defense for him to run through, but Josephs stifled the play seconds after it began.

Josephs, lined up on the defense's left side, fought through a blocker and crashed into the Mississippi State backfield. Shapen felt the pressure immediately and prepped for the hit that was sure to come from the Volunteer edge rusher. Josephs took him down for a five-yard loss and celebrated the stop with his teammates.