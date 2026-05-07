Top plays from Joshua Josephs' college career

The Washington Commanders needed more developmental depth up front, and they found an intriguing prospect in Tennessee's Joshua Josephs. While other prospects had more production than him during his career with the Volunteers, he has solid physical traits and could turn into a reliable pass rusher with the right coaching. Here are some of the plays that convinced the Commanders to draft him.
1. Josephs fights through a block to record a TFL.
Josephs has plenty of tools that help him rush the passer, but he also put up strong numbers against the run. He earned a positive grade in each of the last three seasons from Pro Football Focus and led all edge defenders in the category in 2024.
Plays like the one he had against Mississippi State show why Josephs can be valuable for a Commanders defense that struggled against the run in 2025. With the Bulldogs facing a second-and-6, their offense ran a misdirection play that featured quarterback Blake Shapen faking a handoff before cutting upfield. It looked like the play would work, as Shapen saw a wide gap in Tennessee's defense for him to run through, but Josephs stifled the play seconds after it began.
Josephs, lined up on the defense's left side, fought through a blocker and crashed into the Mississippi State backfield. Shapen felt the pressure immediately and prepped for the hit that was sure to come from the Volunteer edge rusher. Josephs took him down for a five-yard loss and celebrated the stop with his teammates.
Josephs still needs time to develop, and it might be a while before he gets close to the starting lineup, but if he can create this level of disruption on a limited snap count, it would go a long way toward helping the Commanders improve their presence against the run.
2. Josephs chases down Taylen Green to disrupt a pass.
Aside from his physical traits, part of what makes Josephs so exciting as a prospect is that he never gives up on a play. His motor put him in position to make plays for the Volunteers, just as it did against Arkansas last season.
For a moment, it looked as though Josephs had run himself out of the play. He had beaten the Razorbacks' right tackle, but he wasn't in a good position to make a sack with Taylen Green escaping to his left. Green's eyes were upfield as he continued to look for an open receiver, so he didn't see Josephs sprinting towards him from behind.
Josephs got to Green just as he was rearing back to make a throw. He got just enough of Green's arm to alter the ball's trajectory, forcing it to flutter five yards before falling to the turf. The play came on a third-and-30, which forced the Razorbacks to punt the ball away down 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn values players who compete on every play. Josephs might still need to develop, but there aren't any questions about his effort.
3. Josephs sniffs out a reverse against Alabama.
Josephs isn't easily fooled. Just ask Alabama after they tried to run a trick play during the 2024 edition of Tennessee and Alabama's historic rivalry game.
With the score tied, 7-7, in the third quarter, the Crimson Tide lined up with Jalen Milroe in the backfield with Kendrick Law to his left. Milroe started running to his left but flipped the ball back to Law. We'll never know if the play would have gained any yardage, because Josephs had his arms wrapped around Law as soon as he caught the ball.
Josephs took Law down for a three-yard loss, forcing a second-and-13 from Tennessee's 19-yard line. It played a role in forcing Alabama to settle for a field goal and keeping the score within reach for Tennessee, which ended up taking the win over the Crimson Tide, 24-17.
4. Josephs swats a pass attempt against Georgia.
Josephs' arm length is part of what makes him unique as a prospect. His 82-inch wingspan is among the longest ever recorded at the combine, and it gives him an advantage as a pass rusher. It gives him better leverage against offensive linemen, but it also allows him to swat down passes at the line of scrimmage.
Former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck got firsthand experience in that when the Bulldogs played Tennessee in 2024. Beck had wide receiver Dillon Bell open on the right side of the field, but Josephs, who had just beaten Georgia's right tackle, leapt up and got both hands on the ball to record the deflection.
The Commanders, who struggled to rush passers once Dorance Armstrong suffered his season-ending knee injury, have gone to extensive lengths to improve their presence up front. Despite not having many recorded sacks on his resume, Josephs can play a part in that. If he can bat passes away as a rotational piece, it can be almost as helpful as getting a quarterback on the ground.