Beyond The Sidelines: Jaclyn

Feb 01, 2017 at 06:45 AM
Redskins.com recently caught up with second-year WRC member Jaclyn, and learned how she keeps things organized with such a busy and exciting life she leads.

  1. What is your career outside of WRC?

Outside of WRC, I am the Office Manager for a locksmith company owned and operated by my very own mother! The company has been in business for over 36 years. I have an array of duties, but basically I assist and shadow my mom-boss in hopes of one day taking over the reigns!

  1. How do you prioritize your time among all that you have going on? (job, WRC, free time, family/friends, etc.)

Two words: iPhone apps! :) I use my Calendar app, Reminders app and Notes app on a daily basis. Being a WRC and having a full-time career gets difficult to juggle at times. I keep in mind my goals and dreams, and align my priorities accordingly. Lucky for me, WRC counts as work AND play!

  1. What are your hobbies?

I love, love, love to take an assortment of dance classes! I also love to workout. Before becoming a WRC, I was a collegiate Track & Field athlete for James Madison University (Go Dukes!). Outside of physical activity, I like to try new restaurants, play with my niece and nephews and Pinterest ideas for renovating my house.

  1. What two radio stations do you listen to the most when you're in the car?

WKYS 93.9 and WPGC 95.5. In the morning before work, those stations have me laughing and catching up on current events. Before rehearsals, they have me pumped to leave it all out there on the dance floor! And at night, they have me reflecting on life, while attempting to sing like Alicia Keys and Adele (keyword: attempt).

  1. List 5 goals on your life's to-do list:
  1. Travel all around the world
  2. Own my own business
  3. Learn how to cook every main Jamaican dish from my family members
  4. Have children of my own one day
  5. Make a life-changing difference in a stranger's life

WRC's Jaclyn In Action

Check out these photos of second-year WRC member Jaclyn.

