Cheerleader Megan Blogs From Tour

Jun 29, 2012 at 10:47 AM

Hey Redskins fans! We are headed back to DC after a jam packed visit with the troops in Fort Drum. We started our last day off by having breakfast with some of the soldiers. It was so awesome to sit and talk with them about their duties and daily lives. After breakfast we squeezed in a rehersal before our performance at Mountain Fest. Mountain Fest is held for the soldiers and their families, and this year we were there to show our support. Later we had the opportunity to see some of the air craft carriers. It was so cool to see them up close! We performed our variety show with lots of audience participation. Some of the soldiers and their families had the opportunity to come on stage with us. By the looks on their faces I could tell they were all excited! We wish we could have stayed after the show to meet more of the soldiers but we had to leave immediately after to catch our flight home. I am so grateful I had the chance to meet some of the amazing men and women fighting for our country. Thanks to Adopt-A-Soldier Platoon for making it all possible!

Megan.png




Megan-Blog.jpg




