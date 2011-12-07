Cheerleaders Join In Concert For Troops

On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Sabrina, Tracey and Kelly represented the Washington Redskins Cheerleaders in a Christmas Concert for the Troops at the Kennedy Center.
The USO and Bob & Suzy Pence sponsored this wonderful event to recognize military service men and women and their families during the Holidays.
Sabrina, Tracey and Kelly performed along-side four other NFL Cheerleading teams from the Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills. The ladies worked together for two days together to prepare routines that would be performed live to the Beach Boys music.
John Stamos, Miss America, the National Symphony Orchestra, John Lloyd Young (from the Jersey Boys), and many other prestigious performers all graced the stage. And they even had the chance to sit and talk with a Navajo Code Talker from WW2.
It was a wonderful event and WRC was honored to be a part of it! Happy Holidays to all of our Troops.