Commanders 2026 training camp preview | Tight end

We're getting close to the Washington Commanders reporting to Ashburn, Virginia, for training camp, and it's time we got to know the roster a little better.

The Commanders are looking to improve upon their 2025 campaign and have made considerable effort to bolster the team, from drafting young defensive players to signing veterans with upside in free agency. Jayden Daniels is back and fully healthy for his third season, and the belief is that he can lead the new offense, which is now working with coordinator David Blough's scheme, back to being the potent unit it was in 2024.

Now, with the spotlight on the team, the Commanders must begin preparing for that bounceback performance. As always, that work begins in training camp, and Commanders.com will look at every position ahead of the first practice. The tight ends are up next.

On the roster

Quentin Moore

Colson Yankoff

Ben Sinnott

Chig Okonkwo

John Bates

Lawrence Cager

What to watch

Can Okonkwo be a dominant receiving threat? There's certainly a case to be made that Okonkwo can add more to an offense than he did in Tennessee. The Titans' offenses have struggled since he was drafted in 2022, but he has stood out at times with at least 50 receptions in each of the last three seasons. The hope is that he can get more targets with the Commanders, who will lean more heavily on his ability to work in space and get open downfield. The Commanders have Bates as their primary blocking tight end, so Okonkwo won't be asked to do as much of that compared to his role in Tennessee. Zach Ertz had 116 receptions in his two seasons with the Commanders as a veteran in the twilight of his career. Okonkwo, depending on his chemistry with Daniels, has the potential to ger more in Blough's system.

What's next for Ben Sinnott? The former second-round tight end has been a bit of an enigma for the Commanders. There was plenty of hype surrounding him as potentially being a diverse pass-catcher, but that's not what he has been so far with just 16 receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. That's not to say that Sinnott has played poorly. The coaching staff likes his abilities as a blocker, particularly in space, and wants to get him more involved in their game plans. Sinnott is one of the players who could benefit the most from Blough's offense, as tight ends in his system are often put in motion to get them in space. Head coach Dan Quinn said earlier in the offseason that the staff likes to do that with Sinnott, and if they find ways to get him the ball, he could finally show some of the potential he had when he was at Kansas State.