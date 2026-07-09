Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Cincinnati Bengals

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high.

The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll move on to the Bengals, who are coming to Northwest Stadium with high expectations in 2025.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Nov. 23

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Northwest Stadium

Individual stats leaders

Passing Yards -- QB Joe Burrow (1,809)

Passing TDs -- QB Joe Burrow (17)

Rushing Yards -- RB Chase Brown (1,019)

Rushing TDs -- RB Chase Brown (6)

Receiving Yards -- WR Ja'Marr Chase (1,412)

Receiving TDs -- WR Tee Higgins (11)

Tackles – S Jordan Battle (125)

Sacks -- DE Myles Murphy (5.5)

Interceptions -- S Jordan Battle (4)

Key additions in free agency

QB Josh Johnson

DE Boye Mafe

S Bryan Cook

DT Dexter Lawrence (trade)

2026 Draft class

DE Cashius Howell

CB Tacario Davis

C Connor Lew

WR Colbie Young

OL Brian Parker II

TE Jack Endries

DT Landon Robinson

Key questions

Will the Bengals' defense improve? The Bengals' defense has been it's main weakness for years, but that could change in 2026. Lawrence, who the Bengals acquired in a trade, is a force in the interior of the defense, although he had a down season in 2025. The Bengals are banking on that being an aberration and Lawrence returning to the dominant All-Pro that he was for most of his career. Players like Mafe, who had 20 sacks in four seasons with the Seahawks, and second-round pick Cashius Howell should help elevate a pass rush that only recorded 34 sacks in 2025. Although Burrow's injuries haven't helped, the Bengals' defensive struggles are the main reason they have not been a perennial playoff contender. If they can improve on that side of the ball, it could turn them into a serious threat in the AFC.