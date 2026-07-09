Commanders 2026 opponent breakdown | Cincinnati Bengals

The Washington Commanders are getting ready for the third season of the Dan Quinn era, and the expectations remain high.
The Commanders have a 17-game slate full of challenges and opportunities against some of the league's best teams. Super Bowl contenders like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers loom later in the year along with talented teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans. There's even another international game in the near future against the Indianapolis Colts in London.
Now that the season is on the horizon, Commanders.com is going to break down each of Washington's opponents. We'll move on to the Bengals, who are coming to Northwest Stadium with high expectations in 2025.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 23
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Location: Northwest Stadium
Individual stats leaders
- Passing Yards -- QB Joe Burrow (1,809)
- Passing TDs -- QB Joe Burrow (17)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Chase Brown (1,019)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Chase Brown (6)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Ja'Marr Chase (1,412)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Tee Higgins (11)
- Tackles – S Jordan Battle (125)
- Sacks -- DE Myles Murphy (5.5)
- Interceptions -- S Jordan Battle (4)
Key additions in free agency
- QB Josh Johnson
- DE Boye Mafe
- S Bryan Cook
- DT Dexter Lawrence (trade)
2026 Draft class
- DE Cashius Howell
- CB Tacario Davis
- C Connor Lew
- WR Colbie Young
- OL Brian Parker II
- TE Jack Endries
- DT Landon Robinson
Key questions
- Will the Bengals' defense improve? The Bengals' defense has been it's main weakness for years, but that could change in 2026. Lawrence, who the Bengals acquired in a trade, is a force in the interior of the defense, although he had a down season in 2025. The Bengals are banking on that being an aberration and Lawrence returning to the dominant All-Pro that he was for most of his career. Players like Mafe, who had 20 sacks in four seasons with the Seahawks, and second-round pick Cashius Howell should help elevate a pass rush that only recorded 34 sacks in 2025. Although Burrow's injuries haven't helped, the Bengals' defensive struggles are the main reason they have not been a perennial playoff contender. If they can improve on that side of the ball, it could turn them into a serious threat in the AFC.
- Can the offensive line protect Joe Burrow? Burrow was only sacked 17 times last season, but that was mostly because he missed half the season with an injury. In the three seasons he has played at least 16 games, Burrow ranked in the top 10 most-sacked quarterbacks in the league, including an NFL-high 51 times in 2021. That hasn't stopped Burrow from being one of the top players at his position, but it has played a role in limiting his and the team's potential. There are some who believe the Bengals will be at or near the top of the conference, and they could be right if everything goes their way. However, reaching that goal will be difficult if the offensive line continues to rank near the bottom of pass block win rate like it did in 2025 (28th).