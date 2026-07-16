Commanders announce 2026 jersey schedule

There was a lot of excitement in the spring when the Commanders unveiled their fully redesigned 2026 uniform closet, and now we know when we'll be seeing each jersey in action this season.

Washington will start the year off in white for its Week 1 afternoon road game on Sunday, September 13 against Philadelphia. This iconic look, which made an appearance three times during the 2025 season as an alternate jersey, steps into a primary role for the 2026 campaign. The Week 5 game versus New York is the only regular season game at Northwest Stadium that Washington will wear white. However, it gets the love in back-to-back weekends. It will be worn in the Week 6 Monday Night Football game at San Francisco and then again against the Cardinals in Week 12, Titans in Week 13 and Jaguars in Week 17.

The jersey that Commanders fans will see the most of throughout the season is the burgundy. Similar to the primary white look, the burgundy pays tribute to the franchise's rich history and will be worn nine times. This uniform's debut is set for Week 2 in Dallas and then will make its great unveiling at Northwest Stadium the following week for Washington's home opener versus Seattle. The burgundy will make its primetime debut in Week 8 in a classic NFC East showdown versus the Eagles at home. Pants colors are not yet determined at this time for both the white and burgundy jerseys. They will be decided the week of the game.

Last but certainly not least, the "Hail Raiser", the team's all-black alternate ensemble, will be worn twice this season. The black will be unleashed both times at home. The first is for Week 11 Monday Night Football against Joe Burrow and the Bengals, a rematch of a highly-entertaining primetime affair from two years ago. The uniform will then be worn again when the Commanders take the field against the Falcons in Week 15.

Here is the full jersey schedule:

Burgundy:

Week 2: at Dallas

Week 3: vs. Seattle

Week 4: vs. Indianapolis (London game)

Week 8: vs. Philadelphia

Week 9: vs. Los Angeles

Week 10: at New York

Week 14: vs. Houston

Week 16: at Minnesota

Week 18: vs. Dallas

White:

Week 1: at Philadelphia

Week 5: vs. New York

Week 6: at San Francisco

Week 12: at Arizona

Week 13: at Tennessee

Week 17: at Jacksonville

Hail Raiser alternate:

Week 11: vs. Cincinnati

Week 15: vs. Atlanta