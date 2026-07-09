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News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign CB Rasul Douglas

Jul 09, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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The Washington Commanders have signed veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas.

Douglas, a third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, has appeared in 135 games with 93 starts. He has recorded 503 tackles in his career with 21 interceptions (three returned for touchdowns) and 92 pass deflections. He led the league in interceptions returned for touchdowns in 2021.

Douglas has played at least one game for five different teams. After spending three seasons with the Eagles, he started 11 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 before signing a deal with the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2021 season. Douglas was traded to the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 season and played for the team for the entire 2024 season. Douglas most recently played for the Miami Dolphins, where he started 13 games and recorded two interceptions with 62 tackles and 13 pass deflections.

Douglas was also a practice squad player for the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

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