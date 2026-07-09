Commanders to retire John Riggins' No. 44 jersey

Another Washington Legend is set to receive one of the highest honors the franchise can give to one of their greatest players.

Former Washington running back John Riggins -- a Pro Football Hall of Famer who helped the team win Super Bowl XVII and delivered some of the team's most iconic moments -- will have his No. 44 jersey number retired during at halftime of the Washington Commanders' Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Riggins will be just the seventh player in franchise history to have his jersey number retired, joining Sammy Baugh, Bobby Mitchell, Sean Taylor, Sonny Jurgensen, Darrell Green and Art Monk as the only players to receive the honor.

Riggins was a first-round pick by the New York Jets in 1971 but signed with Washington in 1976. Riggins became a lynchpin for the franchise's offense and its running game, rushing for 7,472 yards and 79 touchdowns in nine seasons with the team. Riggins' best seasons came while wearing the burgundy and gold; he had four 1,000-yard campaigns, including a career-high 1,347 yards in 1983, and back-to-back seasons where he led the league in rushing touchdowns in 1983 and 1984.

Riggins collected a long list of awards and accolades during his professional career. Aside from his Super Bowl victory, he was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1978 and a First Team All-Pro in 1983. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and the NFL 1980s All-Decade Team. Riggins is still the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards (7,472), rushing touchdowns (79) and rushing attempts (1,988). He averaged 65.5 yards per game, which ranks sixth in franchise history, and averaged 3.8 yards per carry, which is tied for fifth among franchise running backs with at least 1,000 attempts. He was the second player to rush for 100 touchdowns in NFL history, with the first being running back Jim Brown.

Riggins was known for his physical running style and unrelenting work ethic that used to wear down opponents throughout games. He was also known for his durability, as he played in 175 games over the course of his 14-year career. At the time of his retirement following the 1985 season, he was the oldest player to rush for 150-plus yards in a single game; have at least 30 rushing attempts in one game; have 1,200 rushing yards in a season; record at least 10 rushing touchdowns in a season; and record the most rushing attempts after his 30th birthday, among numerous other records that highlighted his longevity.

But some of Riggins' best moments came when the franchise needed them the most: in the postseason. During Washington's 1982 Super Bowl run, he led the postseason in rushing attempts (136), yards (610), touchdowns (4), yards per game (152.5), touches (137) and first downs (34). Riggins' attempts and yards during that run are still NFL records for a single postseason. Riggins had 12 touchdowns in nine career playoff games, a total that ranks fourth all-time in the NFL with Terrell Davis and Marshawn Lynch.

It was during that 1982 postseason that Riggins delivered one of the most memorable moments for both the franchise and the NFL as a whole. With Washington down 17-13 in its Super Bowl matchup against the Miami Dolphins, Riggins took a handoff on fourth-and-inches and turned it into a 43-yard touchdown run that gave Washington the lead for the first time that night. Washington went on to win the game 27-17, and Riggins was named the Super Bowl MVP for his 166-yard performance on 38 carries.

All the while, Riggins had a deep love for his teammates and the franchise's fan base. His running style led to him being named an honorary member of "The Hogs" -- the legendary group of offensive linemen and tight ends in the 1980s and early 1990s known for its dominance and ability to control the line of scrimmage. When he was named to the franchise's Ring of Fame, Riggins ran onto the field in full uniform, which earned a raucous applause from the fans at RFK Stadium. When asked later about the decision, Riggins said he "just had to hear [the roar of the crowd] one more time."

In the early 1980s, Riggins established "Riggo's Rangers", his foundation which, for decades, has supported military veterans. In 2025, the Maryland local was honored with the inaugural Morty Gudelsky Community Hero Award for his commitment to giving back to underserved populations and causes in the Washington Metro region.